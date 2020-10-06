Auditor General: Pa. business waiver process had inconsistencies, 'puzzling' decisions

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday provided an update on his office's investigation into the Wolf administration's business waiver process, which he found to include subjective reasoning for approvals or denials.

“So far, we’ve found that more than 500 businesses received answers from DCED that later changed,” DePasquale said. “The waiver program appeared to be a subjective process built on shifting sands of changing guidance, which led to significant confusion among business owners.”

Gov. Tom Wolf issued the life-sustaining business rule on March 19, and the state Department of Community & Economic Development was tasked with handling the process of determining who could receive a waiver to stay open or who would have to remain closed.

DePasquale said business owners and legislators complained that the waiver process lacked transparency, moved too slowly and provided inconsistent or changing answers.

So far, auditors found that 171 waiver applications were changed from denied to approval, 151 applications were changed from denied to "not required," 73 applications were changed from approved to denied, and 48 applications were changed from "not required" to denied.