Auditor General: Pa. business waiver process had inconsistencies, 'puzzling' decisions

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday provided an update on his office's investigation into the Wolf administration's business waiver process, which he found to include subjective reasoning for approvals or denials.
“So far, we’ve found that more than 500 businesses received answers from DCED that later changed,” DePasquale said. “The waiver program appeared to be a subjective process built on shifting sands of changing guidance, which led to significant confusion among business owners.”
Gov. Tom Wolf issued the life-sustaining business rule on March 19, and the state Department of Community & Economic Development was tasked with handling the process of determining who could receive a waiver to stay open or who would have to remain closed.
DePasquale said business owners and legislators complained that the waiver process lacked transparency, moved too slowly and provided inconsistent or changing answers.
So far, auditors found that 171 waiver applications were changed from denied to approval, 151 applications were changed from denied to "not required," 73 applications were changed from approved to denied, and 48 applications were changed from "not required" to denied.
“Some owners of small businesses may not have had the knowledge to use the right ‘buzzwords’ in their justification for remaining open, or realized they could ask a legislator for help to navigate the process,” DePasquale said, noting that some businesses submitted multiple waiver requests.
DePasquale also called on the Wolf Administration to provide copies of any emails and other communications it may have received from legislators and lobbyists regarding specific businesses involved in the waiver process.
“I’ve asked the governor’s office to provide details on its communication with legislators and lobbyists about waiver requests,” he added. “Pennsylvanians deserve answers about the role that outside influence may have played in whether businesses were treated fairly and consistently.”
DePasquale said DCED has cooperated with his audit team, but there are still outstanding issues that must be resolved before the audit can be completed and the results released to the public.
