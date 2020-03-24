At a glance: What's in the emerging $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

A snapshot of the emerging rescue package in Congress to provide health care and economic aid amid the coronavirus outbreak and national shutdown. The details are subject to change as congressional leaders and the White House continue negotiating the nearly $2 trillion package.

The highlights so far:

ONE-TIME CHECKS TO AMERICANS

The measure would provide a quick, one-time stipend of about $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for couples, and $3,000 for family of four. The money would cut off at higher income levels.

PAYCHECK SUPPORT

An estimated $350 billion would be provided for small businesses to keep making payroll. Companies with 500 or fewer employees could tap up to $10 million each in forgivable small business loans to keep paychecks flowing. The program would provide 8 weeks of assistance through federally-guaranteed loans qualifying employers who maintain payroll; if they do, other costs like mortgage interest, rent, and utilities would be forgiven.

UNEMPLOYMENT EXPANSION