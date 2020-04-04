As Easter approaches, Wolf and religious leaders encourage alternate forms of religious gatherings in Pa.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging religious groups to limit in-person gatherings as significant holidays for a number of faiths approach in the coming weeks.

The governor has ordered Pennsylvania residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming month. He said nothing in the order should affect the operation of religious institutions, but “religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants."

“Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” the governor said in a statement Saturday.

“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person."

A number of religious leaders were quoted in the statement urging fellow leaders to embrace alternate forms of worship.