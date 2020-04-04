As Easter approaches, Wolf and religious leaders encourage alternate forms of religious gatherings in Pa.
alert featured

As Easter approaches, Wolf and religious leaders encourage alternate forms of religious gatherings in Pa.

Exchange Virus Outbreak Empty Collection Plates

In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo Pastor Donna Giver-Johnston preaches to an empty sanctuary except her spouse Brian Johnston, right, and an online audience at Community Presbyterian Church in Ben Avon in Allegheny County, Pa. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, church leaders told members of the congregation not to gather at the church but to join the service via livestream. CPCBA has been live-streaming its services for the past two years. 

 Associated Press

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging religious groups to limit in-person gatherings as significant holidays for a number of faiths approach in the coming weeks.

The governor has ordered Pennsylvania residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming month. He said nothing in the order should affect the operation of religious institutions, but “religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants."

“Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted,” the governor said in a statement Saturday.

“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person."

A number of religious leaders were quoted in the statement urging fellow leaders to embrace alternate forms of worship.

“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups. We must embrace our common responsibility to one another and slow the spread of this virus. We are blessed with the gifts of technology and social media, which enable us to experience the richness of these Holy Days virtually.”

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News