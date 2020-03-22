As coronavirus cases grow, Pennsylvania eyes later primary

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is confirming another big increase in COVID-19 cases Sunday as lawmakers are drafting legislation to delay the state's April 28 primary election and relax rules around how mail-in ballots can be processed in advance of polls closing.
A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania on Sunday:
Cases
Pennsylvania health officials on Sunday reported 108 new cases in Pennsylvania, for a total of 479. This comes a day after the state reported 103 new cases on Saturday.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday that people with mild symptoms do not necessarily need to get tested, and, after calling their doctor, they may be able to stay home, rest and take fluids and anti-fever medication.
Testing is being prioritized for symptomatic people who are health care providers, elderly, very ill or for those who have chronic medical conditions, Levine said.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Levine said Sunday during a news conference that 47 Pennsylvania residents have required hospitalization since March 6, which puts the hospitalization rate at about 10 percent.
So far, there have been three deaths associated with the disease in the state - one in Northampton County, another in Allegheny County announced Saturday and a third that Montgomery County reported Sunday. Levine explained that there is guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for coroners and funeral directors to check on other deaths.
So far, Cumberland County remains at having 11 tested cases of COVID-19, though cases in the Midstate have risen since Thursday. Currently, there are 10 cases in York County, six cases in Lancaster County, five cases in Adams County and one case each in Dauphin and Franklin counties. There are no cases yet reported in Perry County.
Election
Pennsylvania House State Government Committee Chairman Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said Sunday that legislation is being drafted to delay the state's primary from April 28 to June 2.
Everett said he hopes to get the legislation out of his committee on Monday and through the Republican-controlled chamber this coming week, to send it to the Senate.
Everett said he believes support for it is bipartisan, with overwhelming backing from counties and county election directors.
"We want to get ahead of the game, rather than the Ohio example, where we pull the trigger at the last minute and scramble around," Everett said. "We want to do it in organized fashion."
With the virus spreading and Wolf asking residents to stay in their homes, election directors don't see how they can get ballots printed and poll workers hired and trained to conduct a primary on April 28, Everett said.
Pennsylvania's 5-month-old mail-in ballot law lets any voter cast a ballot by mail. But Everett said usage of mail-in ballots will far exceed earlier projections of 20% because of the coronavirus.
To help county election directors process the crush of mail-in ballots, Everett said he wants the legislation to allow them to process the ballots in advance, to verify that the ballot is valid, and then start counting them at 8 a.m. on Election Day.
Wolf, a Democrat, has said that he is working with lawmakers on it, but has not said exactly what sort of changes he will support.
Enforcement
Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Sunday that its troopers will aid in enforcement of Wolf's order closing physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses.
Enforcement action is set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday after it was delayed last week from Saturday enforcement. Wolf ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close by 8 p.m. last Thursday.
“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Gov. Wolf’s order," Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in the news release.
Such businesses and organizations, if not closed, face possible criminal penalties, with violations punishable by fines and even jail time.
“We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Evanchick said. “Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe.”
Staying home
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is issuing a stay-at-home order to keep people from leaving home, except to get food, seek medical attention, exercise outdoors, go to a job classified as essential or other important errands that involve personal and public safety.
Kenney said it didn't seem that people were taking his request to stay home serious, and that he wanted "to ramp up the level of concern so people will get it in their heads that this is a serious epidemic and they need to stay home.”
He would not say specifically how it will be enforced by police, however.
Wolf has already asked residents to stay home, even before he ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close to avoid spreading the virus, and Levine has even discouraged parents from letting their children have play dates.
Amid heavy lobbying by interest groups, Wolf's administration is sorting through nearly 10,000 waiver requests from his order that non-life-sustaining businesses close, Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said.
The Sentinel contributed to this report.