As coronavirus cases grow, Pennsylvania eyes later primary

So far, there have been three deaths associated with the disease in the state - one in Northampton County, another in Allegheny County announced Saturday and a third that Montgomery County reported Sunday. Levine explained that there is guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for coroners and funeral directors to check on other deaths.

So far, Cumberland County remains at having 11 tested cases of COVID-19, though cases in the Midstate have risen since Thursday. Currently, there are 10 cases in York County, six cases in Lancaster County, five cases in Adams County and one case each in Dauphin and Franklin counties. There are no cases yet reported in Perry County.

Election

Pennsylvania House State Government Committee Chairman Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said Sunday that legislation is being drafted to delay the state's primary from April 28 to June 2.

Everett said he hopes to get the legislation out of his committee on Monday and through the Republican-controlled chamber this coming week, to send it to the Senate.

Everett said he believes support for it is bipartisan, with overwhelming backing from counties and county election directors.