ARPA grant process leads to tension among Cumberland County commissioners

Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger has called into question the integrity of the process the county set up to recommend and award grants using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The commissioners on Oct. 26 voted 2-1 to award 21 infrastructure projects a total of $6.34 million in grants. Eichelberger voted against the motion while commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi voted for it.

At a meeting Monday, DiFilippo grilled Eichelberger about a conversation DiFilippo had with a local elected official soon after the vote to approve the grants. The elected official told DiFilippo that Eichelberger said he could not support a process carried out behind closed doors and used to buy votes.

“What does that mean?” DiFilippo asked Eichelberger.

“Exactly what it sounds like,” Eichelberger said in response. “I’ve raised this concern since day one.”

“Who’s buying votes?” DiFilippo asked.

The process

The county is making grants available to support physical and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Grant applications under each category have been screened for eligibility and scored based on criteria developed by teams of subject matter experts set up by the county. Each team, which includes county staff members, was tasked with recommending grant awards for the commissioners to review prior to any vote.

Last month, two rounds of grants were approved. On Oct. 12, the commissioners voted unanimously to award 17 organizations $7.1 million in ARPA grants for health initiatives.

Eichelberger voted in favor of that first round, saying that the urgency and need, for mental health initiatives especially, was so great in the community in the wake of the pandemic.

A question of integrity

Two weeks later the commissioners made the split vote on the infrastructure grants.

Foschi also spoke Monday, putting Eichelberger on the defensive.

“Are you saying that commissioners DiFilippo and I somehow got employees to buy into a plan and that somehow they are part of some kind of payola on this?” Foschi asked Eichelberger. “That’s what the hell you’re saying. It’s unbelievable to make generalities.”

“I will go to the point which is the most obvious one,” Eichelberger said. “The commissioners, originally, were not to have access to these applications. We were supposed to keep an arm’s length on this.”

However, Eichelberger said that changed “when we were inundated with calls from applicants” with requests and comments such as “please come to our function,” “we’ll walk you through this," “maybe, we’ll give you lunch,” and “we’re going to show you our PowerPoint presentation.”

The result was involvement by commissioners Foschi and DiFilippo early in the process when there was the expectation of no involvement at all, like in prior rounds, Eichelberger said.

Foschi and DiFilippo both said at Monday's meeting they had not seen any of the applications prior to the rollout of the recommendations.

“I love it when you just make stuff up,” Foschi said to Eichelberger. “It’s one of my favorite things that you do, and that’s what you’re doing now. It’s pathetic. Gary, this is another serious thing that you’ve done, saying ‘You two are buying votes.’”

“I believe that’s actually what’s going on,” Eichelberger said, claiming that he has overheard closed-door discussions by Foschi because her voice tends to carry down the hallway and into his office.

“We have a real problem with some of these executive sessions,” Eichelberger said. “They probably do not qualify as executive sessions. There are decisions made that probably should be brought to a public vote. I think this process was terribly managed.”

Several times, Foschi said Monday that Eichelberger speaks in generalities without providing proof. She insisted on details. Eichelberger said he plans to write a summary that provides details backing his allegations.

“Go ahead and write up a summary,” Foschi said. “I would love to see it.”

"Just a general comment. Elected officials should be held to a high standard and exercise civility,” DiFilippo said. "Gary, as chairman, you need to exhibit more civility and leadership."

Eichelberger had some choice words in response.

“I was not elected to be here as part of a team,” Eichelberger said. “I’m here to represent the people who elected me. What I’m seeing here, increasingly, does not reflect what I told people that I was going to try to do as commissioner. Disagreements are going to continue to exist and sometimes, it ain’t pretty.”

“There is nothing wrong with disagreeing on issues,” DiFilippo said. "To me, disagreement on issues creates progress, better discussion, but there’s a way to be civil about this.”

Infrastructure vote

This was the second time in five days commissioners vented frustration over their different interpretations of the process the county used to arrive at the recommended ARPA grants.

In the lead-up to the Oct. 26 vote, Eichelberger said that while he was not opposed to any of the recommended infrastructure projects, he was concerned over whether the integrity of the process was upheld based on questions applicants raised to him.

County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner outlined a process where 75 applicants — asking for a total of $56 million in funding — were narrowed down to the approved list of 21.

“It was a very difficult category,” Stoner said. “A lot of the applications were competitive, some more so than others.”

Stoner said the team of experts looked at the ability of each project to draw additional funds, the viability of each project after the one-time grant award and the overall impact each infrastructure upgrade would have on the community.

Most recommendations were partial grant awards to reflect an attempt by the team to spread out the ARPA grants over a wide geographic area, Stoner said. Consultant Toby Fauver said the overall quality of each application was also given strong consideration in scoring.

“It sounds like the people who are skilled in filling out grant applications are going to score much better than other folks,” Eichelberger said.

“I don’t think I meant it that way,” Fauver said.

Fauver said he was referring to the degree of technical ability that each applicant displayed in providing sufficient detail to advance their project. Some applications were only a few words, less than a sentence for something as involved as a sewer or storm water drainage upgrade.

“They never really describe their project or provide any basis for their project at all,” Fauver said. “It’s really hard for the team to review the project or understand what it is. They [the applicant] needed a complete description of some kind.”

Eichelberger said Cumberland County has a range of municipalities, large and small, with varying levels of resources when it comes to preparing a technical application. He questioned whether enough was done to level the playing field.

Stoner said there was a pre-application conference outlining the resources the county had available to assist municipalities. Fauver said not all municipalities reached out for assistance.

“One of them in particular, I talked to them several times along the way,” Fauver said. “I encouraged them to make sure to include content and was disappointed when the application came in. It was only one sentence. There were lots of opportunities and a fast turnaround to help people.”

Eichelberger said questions remain about the fairness of the process. “It would be much better to have a single comprehensive needs assessment,” Eichelberger said. “I’m very concerned this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is going to result in significant waste.”

Eichelberger said that during a recent security committee meeting, serious concerns were raised about the functional obsolescence of county facilities.

“This [the ARPA grants] represented to me the best opportunity that we had to address those comprehensive needs, but that’s not being addressed at all,” Eichelberger said. “What we did was crowd out the dollars we could have used for county projects with a lot of other stuff, good stuff, presumably. I’m not sure if we met the standard of approaching it smart. I applaud staff for what they have done. They have done an excellent job making lemonade out of lemons.”

Foschi pointed out that Eichelberger participated in a unanimous vote on the process 15 months ago.

“Calling out the integrity of the people and the integrity of the process is a serious accusation,” Foschi told Eichelberger. “You may have made reasonable points regarding the use of this money, but bringing them up at the final hour is not a reasonable approach.”