Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size for indoor and outdoor gatherings

Stickman's Sept. 14 ruling prompted many Pennsylvania school districts to allow more fans in the stands at high school football games and other athletic contests. Wolf said he's working with school districts "to do what we can to recognize the contexts that are different in every community."

"Stay tuned," Wolf said. "We're working on it as we speak. Today's Thursday."

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for school sports, said in a written statement that "we are hopeful that there may be some modifications to the restrictions." But the PIAA added that as a result of the ruling, and without further action from Wolf, it's telling member schools that the statewide spectator limits of 25 for indoor games and 250 for outdoor games are back in effect, including for playoffs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said in a text the school district doesn't host another game until Tuesday, a girls volleyball match, and will "wait and see if the governor comes out with a statement in the next 48-72 hours."

Big Spring AD Joe Sinkovich said the school will not change its policies right now and "we shall see going forward."