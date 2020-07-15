Alcohol-only bars must close, restaurants further limited under Wolf's new COVID-19 order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bars and restaurants will have to operate under new restrictions in what Pennsylvania officials hope will be enough to stem the tide of new COVID-19 cases being spread by young adults and out-of-state travel.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that he has signed an executive order with targeted mitigation efforts based on what health officials have learned about the recent spread of the coronavirus across the state. Though "targeted" in this case does not restrict the orders based on geography, Wolf said these efforts target certain venues and activities officials have deemed to be aiding community spread of the virus.

In the new order, bars, nightclubs or any similar type of establishment that only sells alcohol to drink on-site will have to close. Only businesses that also sell food are allowed to stay open, with alcohol sales permitted only in the same transaction as a meal and with 25% occupancy indoors instead of the current 50% occupancy limit. Outdoor dining occupancy stays the same, and take-out sales of alcohol for off-site consumption may continue.

Wolf also ordered that all indoor events and gatherings be limited to 25 people or fewer and outdoor events to fewer than 250 people. This rule does not affect places of worship, and gyms and fitness centers are allowed to continue indoor operations under state Department of Health guidelines.