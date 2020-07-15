Alcohol-only bars must close, restaurants further limited under Wolf's new COVID-19 order

Bars and restaurants will have to operate under new restrictions in what Pennsylvania officials hope will be enough to stem the tide of new COVID-19 cases being spread by young adults and out-of-state travel.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that he has signed an executive order with targeted mitigation efforts based on what health officials have learned about the recent spread of the coronavirus across the state. Though "targeted" in this case does not restrict the orders based on geography, Wolf said these efforts target certain venues and activities officials have deemed to be aiding community spread of the virus.
In the new order, bars, nightclubs or any similar type of establishment that only sells alcohol to drink on-site will have to close. Only businesses that also sell food are allowed to stay open, with alcohol sales permitted only in the same transaction as a meal and with 25% occupancy indoors instead of the current 50% occupancy limit. Outdoor dining occupancy stays the same, and take-out sales of alcohol for off-site consumption may continue.
Wolf also ordered that all indoor events and gatherings be limited to 25 people or fewer and outdoor events to fewer than 250 people. This rule does not affect places of worship, and gyms and fitness centers are allowed to continue indoor operations under state Department of Health guidelines.
All businesses should also have employees telework where possible, though in-person business operations with masking and safety orders are allowed if telework is not possible.
The executive order isn't sitting well with state Republican legislators, who have introduced legislation to rein in Wolf's executive order power to close businesses.
“Once again, Gov. Wolf has ignored the voices of the people and refused to work with their representatives, instead choosing to act alone and issue another harmful, unilateral order with far-reaching and devastating implications," House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement. "The irreversible impact of his countless, confusing orders cannot be overstated. Gov. Wolf’s decision today will close the doors of some small businesses forever and devastate the livelihoods of so many Pennsylvanians who were just beginning to feel hopeful for the future."
Wolf argued, however, that doing nothing now will only encourage the spread of the virus, potentially leading to hospital capacity issues and preventing schools from safely reopening in six weeks.
Catalysts for change
Wolf said these areas have been targeted based on information the state has gleaned from the latest cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to Wolf, the new surge in cases in the last two weeks is largely due to three reasons: residents not wearing masks or social distancing while in crowds at bars and restaurants, out-of-state travel involving both state residents and others coming into the state, and what Wolf called a "lack of national coordination," with cases spreading from the South and Southwest heading northward to the Midwest and the Northeast.
Dr. David Rubin, a pediatrician and director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who joined a Wednesday news conference via Skype, said they've been working on models of the spread of the coronavirus to help with mitigation efforts, as well as to help guide government officials across the nation on where places could reopen without fear of the virus spreading.
Rubin said that based on those models, the "evidence is extremely clear" that COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly across the country and into Pennsylvania.
Rubin said the new cases in Allegheny County and surrounding western Pennsylvania counties are not isolated to the Pittsburgh area. Some of the cases may also be due to increasing cases in Ohio cities where Rubin said there is widespread community transmission that is spreading into Pennsylvania.
He said cases are also spreading up Interstate 95 from the south, with increasing cases in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
"Just a few weeks ago, they resembled us, but now they resemble cities in North Carolina that have lost control" of the virus, Rubin said. "Because of the increasing risk in Maryland, (new cases) are traveling up Route 15 toward Harrisburg, now with significant positives in York County and Pennsylvania."
Local cases
Rubin's explanation of cases may be the reason for York County's spike of cases over the last few weeks. The county, which has been reporting spikes in the number of cases in long-term care facilities, reported 36 cases in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.
The county for weeks had been seeing spikes in the double-digits, though it had for a few days seen numbers only in the teens. Likewise, Dauphin County showed recent spikes in cases as well, but only saw an increase of 16 cases in the latest report from the department.
Cumberland County, however, has been ticking upward. A few weeks ago, new cases were being reported in the single digits, but recently the county has seen increases in the teens. In Wednesday's report, Cumberland County's number rose by 21 new cases, with about 6.5% of all county tests reported Wednesday being positive.
That's only the sixth time the county has seen a daily increase of 20 or more cases since March and the first time since May 21. It's the county's seventh double-digit increase in the last 14 days.
In the past 14 days, 126 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per-capita rate of 49.72 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, its highest per-capita rate since late May.
Overall across the state, there were 994 new cases Wednesday, with Allegheny County reporting 246 new cases and Philadelphia with 135 new cases. Though a delay in reporting was blamed for the 929-case increase Tuesday, that was not the case with the rise in Wednesday's report.
New Claremont case
Cumberland County officials announced Wednesday that another staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of staff members who have tested positive to nine since the pandemic began. Claremont has self-reported each of those cases.
No residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee who tested positive Wednesday had not been in the facility since June 25. All staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered.
The facility is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Epidemiologist to conduct universal testing for the virus.
Claremont continues to follow CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.
