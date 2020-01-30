Agency that watches for wasteful spending wastes $160K

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania watchdog agency tasked with monitoring state misconduct and waste has found itself at the center of a nearly $160,000 gaffe.

The state inspector general’s office purchased pistols, ammunition, and other related equipment, following a law passed in 2017 that expanded the office’s powers to allow it to issue subpoenas and search warrants, Spotlight PA reported. Spotlight PA is a independent, non partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive.

A spokesman for acting Inspector General Jonathan Hendrickson said that after the purchase was completed, officials realized the law didn’t empower investigators to carry a firearm.

Former federal prosecutor Bruce Antkowiak reviewed the 2017 law and found that it puts investigators in a challenging position.

“Nobody wants to go execute a search warrant and not have a firearm on them,” he said. “I don’t care how benign the crime may be that you’re investigating — the minute you go into someone’s home or business unannounced, under the authority of the warrant, there’s a serious risk you’re going to meet resistance.”