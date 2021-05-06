AG: West Perry School District missed out on more than $500K in state busing reimbursements

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Thursday reported that West Perry School District lost out on more than $500,000 in state busing reimbursements due to errors in reporting student transportation costs to the state.

DeFoor said the district short-changed itself by $533,441 over four years.

"Our audits help make sure school districts are properly reimbursed for transportation costs, which helps to reduce burdens on local taxpayers," DeFoor said. "We truly don't want to see any school district leave a half-million dollars of state funds on the table."

The audit covered July 2015 to June 2019 and found the school district made numerous errors in reporting student transportation costs that were eligible for reimbursement from the state Department of Education.

In addition to urging West Perry to implement stronger internal controls and extra levels of review, DeFoor's audit recommends that the state correct the matter by adjusting the district's future reimbursements.

In response to auditors, West Perry officials outlined a series of corrective actions the district will take to strengthen its tracking, calculating and reporting of eligible transportation costs, according to DeFoor.

