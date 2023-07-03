Agricultural land in Cumberland County is increasing in value to the point where the trend could someday impact the future of a program designed to preserve farmland.

“We’re keeping an eye on it,” said Vince DiFilippo, the county commissioner who serves as a liaison to the Agricultural Land Preservation Board. “We don’t know yet if this is causing a decrease in applications.”

The concern is that land value could eventually exceed the $4,000-per-acre cap the board can offer property owners willing to preserve farmland under the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, DiFilippo said.

This could remove a major incentive for property owners to apply for the program. Board members rank each application based on soil quality, development pressure and the proximity of the applicant’s farmland to preserved farms already in the program.

By selling their development rights, landowners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers. Farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land, or agree to conservation practices to leverage additional federal and state money to preserve more family farms.

As of late June, the county had 205 farms totaling 22,547 acres preserved with another 28 farms totaling 2,577 acres “in the pipeline” awaiting settlement, DiFilippo said. With a budget of nearly $4.2 million this year, the county is poised to preserve 14 more farms, he said.

The program budget for easement purchases includes about $2.32 million in state funds, $665,705 in federal funds, a $540,857 contribution from Silver Spring Township and an allocation of $850,000 from the county general fund budget. With an average offer of $3,750 per acre, this would allow for the preservation of up to 1,119 acres of farmland in 2023.

Rather than approve a change, board members decided in mid-June to keep the cap at $4,000 per acre for the time being, DiFilippo said. “We will look at where we are next year.

“We had this issue back in 2007-2008 when we saw a big increase in land value,” he said. “Back then, the board thought of pumping that cap up, but they didn’t do it because values settled down a bit. Now it seems, we have a repeat of what had happened maybe 15 years ago.”

The number of applications has decreased from 34 submitted in 2019 to 26 submitted so far this year, according to statistics kept by the county. The number of submitted applications was 27 and 28 respectively in 2021 and 2022.

“Beyond just pure numbers, which really aren’t dropping significantly, the relative quality of the applications is concerning,” DiFilippo said. Of the 26 applications submitted this year, 12 involve farms that are either not part of an existing cluster or have shale type soil.

Still, the county is on target to meet the goal of 30,000 acres of preserved farmland by 2030, DiFilippo said last week.