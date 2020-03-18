AG: Pa. receives more than 1,000 complaints of price gouging

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reported Tuesday that his office has received more than 1,000 emails from residents reporting price hikes.

His office has dedicated an email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov, just for price gouging reports in the state.

"I'm grateful to everyone in the commonwealth for reporting their concerns to our office," he said in a news release. "During these uncertain times, taking advantage of consumers in need of cleaning supplies and paper products is not only outrageous, it's illegal."

As of Wednesday morning, Shapiro said the office received 1,301 reports, and the office has followed up with 45 verified complaints. The office has dispensed 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas.

Shapiro said his office will follow up on every tip, and that they were successful in stopping a Philadelphia store from selling a $2 bottle of hand sanitizer for $19.

"Our office is here to serve Pennsylvanians; we want to hear about any concerning price hikes for necessities in these next few weeks," Shapiro said.

