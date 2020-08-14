After Postal Service delivery warning, Pennsylvania asks state Supreme Court to extend mail-in voting deadlines

Ballots received during those three days but lack a postmark or legible proof of mailing should also be counted, the administration's lawyers wrote.

The court filing came the same day that President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he is starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election.

Trump's campaign and the Republican Party is also suing in federal court in Pennsylvania in an effort to block the use of drop boxes, which were used in some counties in the primary to make it easier for voters to submit mail-in ballots on time.

The Wolf administration's filing comes after county election offices received thousands of mailed-in ballots following the close of polls in the June 2 primary election.

That election was the first test of a 2019 state law that allows voters to mail in a ballot, without an excuse that meets narrowly tailored definitions in state law. However, demand for mail-in ballots unexpectedly skyrocketed during the pandemic, as voters preferred to vote by mail rather than go to a polling station in person.