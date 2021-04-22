After months of study, Pa. lawmakers face election law decisions

HARRISBURG — A monthslong review of state election law by Pennsylvania representatives has wrapped up, but leaders said Wednesday it's unclear what changes, if any, might be enacted for the November election.

There are many ideas floating around, but House State Government Chair Seth Grove declined to say what legislation he favors, instead hoping talks with Gov. Tom Wolf and his Democratic allies in the Legislature will bear fruit.

“Right now we're looking to negotiate,” said Grove, R-York.

He cited the more than 100,000 provisional ballots needed last year, when no excuse vote-by-mail was implemented for the first time, and a wave of county elections directors quitting as evidence that the system needs to be repaired.

County commissioners of both parties generally support being given more time to process ballots ahead of the election day, along with other changes in the strict timelines that govern Pennsylvania voting.

They also want more financial support for training, electronic poll books and other upgrades.

