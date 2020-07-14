Activists hope for further changes after Cumberland County commissioners pass equal rights resolution

In Focus

Capital Region Stands Up bills itself as an all volunteer citizen-activist group dedicated to civic education and participation, and ensuring that our true American values of justice, fairness, equality, opportunity, and compassion are prioritized in a genuinely representative and forward-thinking government. We are a membership organization and a chapter of the statewide group PA Stands Up. ...

Our focus is to serve this “capital region” of the 10th Congressional District, consisting of the eastern half of Cumberland County, the northern tier of York County, and the greater Harrisburg metropolitan and suburban areas.