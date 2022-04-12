 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABC27 to air live Republican primary debate for U.S. Senate seat

  • 0
Primary Election 2021

Voters enter Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle to cast their votes in the Pennsylvania Primary in May 2021.

 Sentinel file

ABC27/WHTM's studio in Harrisburg will be home to a Republican primary debate for the U.S. Senate seat later this month.

"Your Local Election Headquarters: Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate" will run from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 25 and will be telecast to 62 counties and streamed throughout the state. The debate will air on nine television stations, including ABC locally, and will be moderated by ABC27 anchor Dennis Owens and WXPI anchor Lisa Sylvester.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility requirements will be invited to participate, according to Nexstar Media. Those who have already committed to attending are Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands. Dave McCormick has been invited, but has not yet confirmed his attendance as of Tuesday afternoon.

The primary in Pennsylvania will take place on May 17.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Election runoff an image of a polarised France, analysts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News