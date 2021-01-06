A moment in America, unimaginable but perhaps inevitable

The United States on Wednesday seemed at risk of becoming the very kind of country it has so often insisted it was helping: a fragile democracy.

“This is not dissent,” Biden said in a televised address. “It’s disorder. It’s chaos.”

Part of the point of building magnificent structures like the Capitol in the first place was to erect actual physical representations of an abstract system of government — deliberate, solid edifices as immutable and inviolable as their people hope the democracy itself will be.

So to see wooden furniture used as a barricade to keep American rioters out of an American congressional chamber, to watch Americans shattering American windows gazed through by who knows which American luminaries across the decades — that somehow spoke of something more, something deeper.

No matter what side you’re on, the day’s events underscored that the functioning monuments of a nation of laws — and even the very site where those laws come into being — could be upended by a group of its own people if they were angry enough and determined enough.

