A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school board in Cumberland County

“I handled the situation immediately upon discovery of the issue,” Shearer said. “It has been resolved in a timely manner with cooperation from all affected parties.”

The two municipalities and two school districts were each instructed to refund the money to the county office which, in turn, issued a second round of checks in the correct amounts.

County employees hand-delivered the $570,524 checks to Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Area School District, Shearer said. She added the county mailed out the $4,000 checks to South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District.

Word of this error surfaced Tuesday night when Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations, was explaining to the South Middleton School Board why the total bills paid from the general fund in August was a higher total than normal.

The 85-page financial report on general fund expenditures includes an Aug. 31 check for $570,524 made out to the Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds in response to the request from that office to refund the real estate transfer tax revenue.