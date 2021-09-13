A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school board in Cumberland County

A clerical error in July resulted in the wrong municipality and school district receiving about $1.14 million in real estate transfer tax revenue, Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer said Friday.
Distribution checks of $570,524 each — originally meant for Dickinson Township and Carlisle Area School District — were accidentally switched with $4,000 checks meant for South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District, Shearer said. The error has since been corrected and the proper distributions have been made.
The error stemmed from a recent transaction involving the True Temper warehouse property – most of which is in Dickinson Township with a small portion in South Middleton Township.
That transaction was recorded in June and generated about $2 million in revenue from the real estate transfer tax and recording fees, Shearer said. Set by the state Department of Revenue, the tax is 1% for Pennsylvania and .5% for each municipality and school district.
The True Temper warehouse is a rare case where a property not only straddles two townships, but two school districts, Shearer said. Dickinson Township is part of the Carlisle Area School District while South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District share a common border and geography.
The first round of distribution checks went out in early July. Within days, Dickinson Township notified the county office about receiving a small check for such a large property, Shearer said. Her office investigated and determined that a staff member had accidentally reversed the numbers while processing the checks for distribution.
“I handled the situation immediately upon discovery of the issue,” Shearer said. “It has been resolved in a timely manner with cooperation from all affected parties.”
The two municipalities and two school districts were each instructed to refund the money to the county office which, in turn, issued a second round of checks in the correct amounts.
County employees hand-delivered the $570,524 checks to Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Area School District, Shearer said. She added the county mailed out the $4,000 checks to South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District.
Word of this error surfaced Tuesday night when Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations, was explaining to the South Middleton School Board why the total bills paid from the general fund in August was a higher total than normal.
The 85-page financial report on general fund expenditures includes an Aug. 31 check for $570,524 made out to the Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds in response to the request from that office to refund the real estate transfer tax revenue.
“I take great pride in the operations of my office,” Shearer said Friday. “I have had two stellar state audits in addition to a clean county audit. This is my eighth year in office, and this is the first time something like this has happened.
“I have tried to modernize and improve office procedures and policies since taking office,” Shearer added. “I am currently working on implementing new checks and balances for our RTT (Real Estate Transfer Tax) documents to help present something like this in the future.”
