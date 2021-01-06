8 Pa. House GOP members to oppose Biden's electoral votes

“I have taught constitutional law for almost four decades, and I do not believe I have ever before seen American officials reject the outcome of an election with such brazenness,” said Seth Kreimer, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The opposition won’t change the fact that Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues that there is “no doubt” of Biden’s victory.

The other two Republicans members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of suburban Philadelphia, said they will vote to certify the state's electoral votes for Biden.

A look at the claims of the eight objecting Republicans from Pennsylvania:

— “Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor’s office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority."

They are ignoring case law that makes it plain that the executive branch has the authority to make decisions on how to implement election law, and courts have the authority to interpret election law, say constitutional law scholars.