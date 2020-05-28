2 York County restaurants fined for opening during restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State food safety inspectors have issued $1,000 fines to two York County restaurants that resumed table service in defiance of Wolf's shutdown orders.

Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture suspended the retail food facility licenses of Round the Clock Diner's two locations, then returned Tuesday to issue civil violations to the diners for operating while its licenses were under suspension, an agency spokesperson said Thursday.

The owners have vowed to fight to stay open.

“We’re here to give the people the freedom they want, the freedoms that they demand,” co-owner Christos Sacarellos told Fox Business Network. “We should not have these licenses weaponized against us.”

Some restaurants, salons and other businesses have reopened without state permission, saying Wolf's shutdown has gone on long enough and they could not longer afford to stay closed.