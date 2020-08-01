2 notices of violation issued to liquor-serving businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued two notices of violation and 32 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements on Wednesday and Thursday.

The notices of violation were issued in the Altoona and Punxsutawney regions.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, a civil violation. It is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of violation(s) discovered. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation are not released.

Officers visited 973 licensed liquor establishments on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.