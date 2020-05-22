12 more Pennsylvania counties emerge Friday from coronavirus shutdowns
alert top story

12 more Pennsylvania counties emerge Friday from coronavirus shutdowns

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Leonard House, left, of Harrisburg, and Sandy LeVan, right, of Mechanicsburg, relax Thursday, May 21, 2020, near Short Jetty Beach, Presque Isle State Park, in Erie, Pennsylvania. The park will open for the unofficial start of summer this weekend with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parking will be limited at major beaches to limit crowds. 

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Twelve more counties emerged Friday from Gov. Tom Wolf's strictest shutdown orders in Pennsylvania's bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus as Wolf prepared to announce which other counties have seen new infections slow enough to join them.

In addition, Wolf has suggested that he could ease practically all of the state’s pandemic restrictions on business activity and gatherings in some other counties in the coming days.

About 60% of Pennsylvania's 12.8 million residents, largely in eastern Pennsylvania, remain under Wolf's stay-at-home orders and restrictions that limit business activity to services deemed to be essential.

Wolf announced last week that the 12 counties leaving the so-called “red phase and joining the “yellow” phase on Friday would include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

Gov. Wolf eyes moving some counties to green phase of coronavirus reopening plan
Changes to look for as Cumberland County enters the yellow phase

They join 37 other counties where gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, as is the resumption of many retail, office and factory activities. Still ordered to remain closed in those counties are gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such large venues while other restrictions remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

Additionally, bars and restaurants may still offer only delivery or takeout service.

It is not clear, exactly, what restrictions, if any, will remain in place in the green phase that Wolf may announce Friday. It is the least-restrictive phase of his three-color traffic-signal reopening plan stages.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News