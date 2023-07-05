HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro called on the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday to return to the Pennsylvania Capitol to finalize a state spending plan, as the state government neared a week without full spending authority.

He disputed Republican's accusations that he went back on his word on the $45 billion spending plan. Rather, Shapiro said it was a failure of the Senate and Democratic-controlled House to reach a deal on the final budget, and he blamed Senate Republicans for sending the other chamber a bill that they knew might fail.

“They may not like how this process played out, but it’s the process that they put into effect because of their inability to close the deal,” he said.

The chamber on Wednesday night approved the main bill in a $45 billion spending plan, 117-86, as the state government plowed through its fifth day without full spending authority. Every Democrat voted in favor of it, joined by 15 Republicans.

Negotiations had hit a wall over education funding, particularly $100 million to create a school voucher program to let students use state funds to attend private and religious schools.

Senate Republicans pushed for setting up the program, finding an ally in Shapiro, who reaffirmed that he supported the measure on Thursday. But Democrats in the House objected to the program, and Shapiro pledged to line-item veto to kill it.

It rankled Senate Republicans, who said they had agreed to provisions in the budget bill in exchange for the vouchers. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward wrote on Twitter she missed his predecessor “because as much as we disagreed on the issues, his word actually meant something."

Senate Republican leadership criticized him for lacking “enough respect and standing within his own party to follow through with his promise." Shapiro said that was an “inaccurate assessment of the situation.”

Republicans who control the chamber haven’t scheduled the Senate to return to session until Sept. 18, giving them the ability to hold up the budget bill until then without the constitutionally required signature of the presiding officer, they said.

Shapiro urged the Senate to return to Harrisburg to sign off on the budget bill, and also to work with the House to pass legislation to direct how money in the budget bill can be spent.

Other items that Shapiro had wanted in the budget bill — and that Senate Republicans agreed to in exchange for the private schools program — might need separate legislation to allow that money to be spent.

“It’s now the responsibility of the House and the Senate to find a way to work together and to iron out those details,” he said.

The spending plan represents a 5% increase from last year's approved budget, sending most of the new money to education, health care and social services.

The total spending figure would be several hundred million less than what Shapiro proposed in March and about $1.7 billion less than what the Democratic-controlled House passed in early June. It also carries significantly less for public schools than what House Democrats sought.

The plan does not increase sales or income taxes — the state's two main sources of income — and requires about $1 billion from reserves to balance, leaving another $13 billion in reserve.

Shapiro's original budget plan — and his deal with Senate Republicans — fell short of what many Democrats had wanted.

Shapiro secured a hefty increase of more than $600 million for public school instruction and operations, or about 7%, as well as millions to provide free school breakfasts, public defenders for the indigent and bigger property tax and rent subsidies for the elderly and disabled.

Millions more was set aside to improve school buildings and help pay for school mental health counselors. The plan also includes another $150 million Republicans wanted for a separate tax-credit program that largely benefits private schools.

Still, the spending plan does not include some of Shapiro's priorities and about $600 million in aid for Penn State, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh remained in limbo, held up by a House Republican bloc.