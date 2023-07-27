The state budget impasse has prompted the Cumberland County commissioners to put on hold any decision on how to use the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The fiscal situation affecting county human services has changed since late December when the commissioners appointed an all-volunteer exploratory committee to research needs, weigh options and prepare recommendations, according to the county.

In late June, the committee issued its final report in which it recommended the county place the $7.4 million into an endowment where the principal would earn annual interest that could be used as supplemental funds to cover gaps in services.

Committee members last week briefed commissioners and the public. The commissioners then opted to attend a meeting Tuesday with the supervisors of the county’s human service departments. Samantha Krepps, county communications director, issued a statement after that meeting.

“At the present time, the county must demonstrate fiscal responsibility to our residents due to the impact of the state budget impasse,” she said. “We will continue to discuss and evaluate the recommendations put forth to us at the Cumberland County finance meeting on July 19. The county hopes to make a decision after this financial situation has stabilized.”

The county is grappling with a potential $2.6 million deficit in its mental health system budget. A shortfall in state funds combined with the increased costs of providing services is undercutting the efficiency of programs and stretching providers to their limit.

Starting in early April, the county hosted several town hall meetings to receive input and to promote awareness of the problem. One goal has been to encourage residents to lobby state lawmakers to boost state funding to avert county budget cuts to offset the projected deficit.

But the impact of the state budget impasse goes beyond mental health services into other county departments, Krepps said Wednesday morning. “We are going into the first quarter without a [state] budget and, as a county, we have to be fiscally responsible to assure our residents that we can handle what we’ve been given.

“We can’t make a decision right now,” she said of the committee recommendation. “We don’t know where the state budget is going. We’re just going to wait until everything has been solidified.”

One item pending resolution is House Bill 1304 that calls for an increase in the surcharge that consumers pay in support of 911 services. Though that bill passed the state House, it was pulled out of the budget bill and may now be taken up as a separate bill once the General Assembly reconvenes after its current recess, Krepps said.

According to the schedule posted online, the Senate will reconvene on Sept. 18 while the House will reconvene on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, counties are left in limbo.

The commissioners have delayed a decision on potential cuts in contracts with mental health service providers. It has been the past practice with many of the contracts to submit changes in staffing levels and programs within 60 days prior to the expiration of the contracts on June 30.

That deadline has come and gone. The mental health service office is reviewing affected contracts, Krepps said Wednesday.

In mid-June, commissioners passed a resolution supporting increased funding for community based mental health services in the 2023-24 state budget. That resolution was one in a series of steps county officials have taken to lobby state lawmakers to not only provide short-term relief, but also to develop a long-term solution for the funding crisis.

In March 2022, Allaire Health Services finalized its $22.25 million purchase of Claremont. Since then, county commissioners have set aside the bulk of the proceeds to pay off the remaining bills and to shore up the retirement fund of past employees. For now, the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale will remain in the committed fund balance of the county general fund to use for future projects or other initiatives.