Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland and York counties, announced this week he has introduced a bill that will require schools to employ armed security at every school building.

Regan's Senate Bill 907 would require school districts to employ an armed, trained and vetted school security person at every school during school hours. The proposal requires security personnel to comply with training and certification requirements, including lethal weapons training and training on interacting with students.

“Students want to know their schools are safe and parents want to know their children will come home at the end of the school day,” Regan said in a news release. “The safety of students, teachers and school staff should be a top priority. Students deserve a safe environment where they can learn and grow, and teachers should not have the sole responsibility for protecting our kids.”

The bill also includes safety at extracurricular activities, though it gives school boards on this matter the discretion to station armed personnel on school grounds outside regular school hours.

“We require our children to attend school therefore it is incumbent upon us to do everything we can to secure them while they are there,” Regan said. “Failure to enact this bill would leave our schools, teachers, and students more vulnerable to attack. That is too great a risk that we just cannot take.”

Regan said funding is available to help districts pay for school safety and security upgrades, though the new bill does not add any local funding for the requirement.

He said that, according to the state Department of Education, only about half of the state's 500 school districts have used funds to put armed officers in schools.