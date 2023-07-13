PennDOT on Wednesday reported that proposed plans to toll the Interstate 83 South Bridge have been dropped and the bridge itself removed from the larger Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership.

PennDOT said it will instead move forward with non-tolling funding sources and to expedite the bridge project as it continues to seek federal discretionary funding. A public hearing will be scheduled later this year for further public involvement on any new bridge plans.

With the bridge dropping out of the larger state plan to toll certain bridges to raise funds for repairs, PennDOT said it has resumed work preparing the Environmental Assessment for the I-83 South Bridge Project. The assessment is a detailed study of how a project would affect the surrounding community's quality of life, including health, safety, cultural resources and natural resources.

The previous assessment that the public was able to comment on in 2022 involved the potential effect of a toll. With no toll in the plans now, PennDOT has to put together a new assessment that will be available for public review.

PennDOT said the bridge is aging, no longer meets current design standards and is reaching the end of its serviceable lifespan.

The official drop of the tolling plan comes after 2022 decisions that made the option all but impossible.

After then-Gov. Tom Wolf introduced the unpopular plan, PennDOT said the General Assembly amended the state's Public Private Partnership law to remove tolling as a means of funding for the state bridge project. The Associated Press reported that same month the Commonwealth Court permanently blocked the plan, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued the Wolf administration violated procedures, including not releasing which bridges would be included before it required permission to continue with the plan.

PennDOT said with tolling funds not on the table, it will use state funds and additional federal funds available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of its current and future Transportation Improvement Programs and the department's 12-year program.