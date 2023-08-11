Adaptations to Carlisle's zoning ordinances addressing topics like housing and parking could be on the horizon, courtesy of the borough's Land Use Reform Subcommittee.

Established in January, the subcommittee was tasked with taking a fine-tooth comb through borough zoning ordinances in search of potential revisions to accommodate established policies or help achieve specific goals.

Jared Woolston, director of sustainable community and economic planning, said the committee is considering policies like the borough's Comprehensive Plan, Climate Action Plan, Urban Redevelopment Plan and recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Members are also taking into account existing framework related to land use in search of adjustments that could be made to help further desires outlined in those plans and policies.

"That's the nature of land use and zoning reform, is to sort of look at what we have for regulations and consider if those regulations are helping us achieve our vision and our goals that are in those policy documents," Woolston said during the Borough Council's July 5 workshop meeting.

The committee consists of Planning Commission Chair Christian Muniz, Zoning Hearing Board Chair Chris Fowler, Mayor Sean Shultz, Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis and Borough Councilor Joel Hicks with support from Woolston, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong and Borough Engineer Mark Malarich.

Subcommittee members meet with borough staff for about an hour every two weeks to review the borough code's land-use provisions and develop recommendations of reforms for the council to consider.

"Our discussions are in the weeds in places of the zoning ordinance and borough code that probably haven't been looked at in a long time," Woolston said, adding that it's like cleaning out the garage while solving a Rubik's Cube in that "there's a lot going on."

In addition to specific reform recommendations, the subcommittee is also evaluating the accessibility of zoning ordinances.

"Is it easy to read?" Woolston said. "Do you need an attorney or some kind of technical person to help you do things with your property or use your property to sort of conform to what we have in [the] code]? If the answer is yes, then are we serving everybody in the community ... equitably? And if the answer is no, then it's probably a place that we should look for reform."

Subcommittee recommendations

Woolston outlined four recommendations from the subcommittee that could see council action in the coming months as it continues to flesh out possibilities for future recommendations.

The first change is to amend the zoning ordinances to reduce parking minimums for residential uses to one space per single bedroom or studio dwelling unit.

Woolston said the code currently requires 1.5 off-street parking spaces per one-bedroom multifamily dwelling unit and an additional off-street parking space for each additional multifamily unit bedroom and two off-street spaces for single family and town house uses.

"It basically makes it potentially a little easier to do a housing project with a little more density without having to allocate so much space for parking, and that was kind of specific to certain parts of the borough that are a little more ... urban," he said.

The change could help allow for more room for building in the borough's denser areas, without having to accommodate as much off-street parking on the property.

Woolston said the change could also allow for the re-use of existing buildings in the borough and that after the COVID-19 pandemic, places across the country have seen less desire for office spaces when working from home is possible.

"Repurposing some of those offices with renovations and housing can be an option if we don't have a very high on-street parking requirement," he said.

Another recommendation is for a text amendment in the zoning ordinance that would increase the distance to joint parking lots in commercial and mixed-use zoning districts from 300 feet to 1,500 feet from the principal use, measured along lines of public access, according to Woolston's July 5 update.

The recommendation does not apply to R-1 Low Density Residential, R-2 Medium Density Residential or R-3 High Density Residential Zoning Districts, but it would apply to the R-4 Town-Center Residential District. Carlisle's zoning map indicates that R-4 areas begin approximately one or two blocks away from the Square. Low through high density residential zoning districts exist beyond R-4 areas.

Like the first recommendation, Woolston said this, too, applies to denser areas of the borough and could allow businesses to feature off-street parking further away in more urban portions of Carlisle.

"In an urban context of a walkable place ... it's reasonable to presume people would walk to a remote parking lot and on-street parking would maybe have less demand," he said.

A third possible change would allow one accessory dwelling unit on properties with existing lawful residential uses that does not count toward density limits provided that inappropriate physical changes from a building that are visible from a public street are not allowed, according to the July update.

"What this attempts to advance is that if you already have a legally existing dwelling, then you would also be able to have the opportunity to create a smaller accessory unit on your property," Woolston said.

The amendment could allow property owners to convert an accessory structure into a small dwelling unit or partition a portion of the property to serve as an apartment, he said, adding that these units would still have to meet all building code standards.

If passed, the change could increase housing options in Carlisle to meet the borough's demand for housing.

A fourth recommendation would allow a fee in lieu of parking minimums of at least $5,000 per parking space not provided that would contribute to the borough's public parking fund.

The recommendation states that the fee should be paid on or before a certificate of occupancy is issued and the amount of the fee should be adjusted annually according to the Engineering News Record construction index as published on Jan. 1 of the current calendar year. The index indicates construction and building costs that are widely used in the industry.

Woolston said such a fee would be a consideration between the developer and Borough Council, but the arrangement could serve as an alternative method of meeting the parking minimum.

A developer who might normally be required to have three off-street parking spaces could pay the fee for one and then only include two on the property.

"It would need to be sort of considered by council on how those funds would be used, but typically when a program like this goes into effect, those dollars are put back into neighborhoods where there is a parking demand that needs some kind of intervention," Woolston said.

He said borough staff members plan to present the four recommendations to the council as a package this fall. From there, they could be separated or kept together and put through a public process.

Woolston estimates that it could be "several months" before the four recommendations could receive final approval.

