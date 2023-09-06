Construction is in the cards for a project to increase parking at the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail’s trailhead at 23 McFarland St. in Newville.

The Newville Borough Council approved a construction agreement for the project during its meeting Tuesday evening. Work includes paving the existing parking lot, installing seven new parking spaces and adding a concrete building pad.

Council member Jack Ericksen said the next step is to meet with the contractor to discuss project expectations and how to minimize parking interruptions during construction.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said construction could begin "any time."

"It's scheduled to be finished by the end of the year, but that's dependent upon things like the weather," he said. "We're hoping it can be done that way."

However, the council extended the project's completion date to April 30 during its June meeting, allowing for additional time if work cannot be finished by the end of the year.

The total cost of the project is $160,196, with work to be completed by Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg.

It will be financed by two county loans the borough received from the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

The borough initially received a $77,655 loan to complete the project, but both bids they received came in at more than twice that amount.

In June, the borough acquired permission from the authorities to combine the funds with an $89,000 grant it received to replace the spray pad at Newville Community Park. Both grants came from the authorities and expire at the end of the year, with unused money to be returned.

"The engineering hadn't been done for the splash pad, it just been word of mouth with a contractor who told us, 'I can't really do it this year,'" McKnight said. "So since he couldn't do it this year, there was no sense losing the grant."

Officials intend to reapply for a grant to replace the spray pad next year.

