A community forum this weekend will give Newville residents an opportunity to share concerns and needs with representatives of multiple borough agencies.
The forum will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Big Spring Presbyterian Church, 25 S. Corporation St.
Community leaders will address two questions at the event:
What do you see as concerns or needs in Newville? What do you believe we might do to attend to these concerns or needs?
Panel members will be Jeff Bouder, Newville Economic Development board member and local businessperson; Daniel Lehman, member of Friendship Hose Company; Scott Penner, Newville Borough Council president; Matthew Keller, deputy with the Newville Police Department; and Cathy Graver, director of the Big Spring Senior Center.
A reception take place after the Q&A session.
Driver and Apparatus Committee Chairman Charlie Alleman has served with Friendship Hose Company in Newville for 48 years.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Newville Lions Club Community Fair Pageant
Cadence Brown was crowned Miss Newville Fair Queen during the Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cadence Brown competes in the Miss Newville Fair Queen during the Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carolynn Ott competes in the Miss Newville Fair Queen during the Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Magie Roosenberg competes in the Miss Newville Fair Queen during the Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Analiya Ocker competes during the Little Miss Newville pageant Wednesday at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Avery Souders competes during the Little Miss Newville pageant Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Alyssa Neil competes during the Little Miss Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants of the Miss Newville pageant dance while awaiting the results on Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants of the Miss Newville pageant dance while awaiting the results on Wednesday at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Natalee Young is crowned during the Little Miss Newville pageant.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ryleigh Carr competes during the Junior Miss Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jordan Kann competes in the Junior Miss Newville pageant sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants of the Miss Newville pageant dance while awaiting the results on Wednesday at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jordan Kann, front left, and Ryleigh Carr await the results of the Junior Miss Newville pageant.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jordan Kann is crowned Junior Miss Newville during the pageant Wednesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Natalee Young is crowned during the Little Miss Newville pageant, sponsored by the Newville Lions Club on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds in Newville.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
