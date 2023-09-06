Technically fall hasn't officially begun, but Newville could be in for a fright with the possible cancellation of the borough's annual Halloween parade.

Borough Secretary Jody Hoffman said she received a letter Wednesday from the Newville Community Action Committee, which traditionally plans the event, announcing that the organization has disbanded.

The letter cited safety concerns and a lack of volunteers and community support among other reasons that prompted the committee to dissolve.

If another organization does not step forward to take over planning for the event by Sep. 26, the borough council will not be able to approve the necessary items to hold the parade, according to a post on the Newville Borough's Facebook page.

Hoffman said an existing organization can plan the event or a group of people can form a new organization to handle the planning. Planning includes coordinating with the Newville Borough Police Department to reroute traffic and ensuring the approval of road closures along the parade route.

While a date for this year's parade has not been selected, Hoffman said the event usually takes place on the last Monday of October.

She said the disbanded committee has $500 set aside that could be used toward this year's parade, however additional funding would be up to any entity that takes over.

With necessary approvals for such an event needed for the council's Sept. 26 meeting, the borough expects to know by then whether the event will go on.

"It's history," Hoffman said. "It's the sense of community. I know a lot of people would be disappointed not to have it. It's tradition for as far back as I remember, but I'm sure it goes further back than that."

Organizations interested in planning the parade can contact the Newville Borough Office at 717-776-7633.

