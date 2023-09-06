A lower speed limit is enroute to Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

The borough announced Wednesday that PennDOT changed the speed limit for Route 641, or Main Street, to 25 miles per hour along the full length of the borough.

Borough Manager Layne Thompson said about 60% of the road has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, with a short section of road near Market Street limited to 25 miles per hour.

While PennDOT issued the new speed permit Sept. 1, the borough said the Mechanicsburg Police Department is working with the public works and highway departments to determine an implementation schedule and arrange the installation of updated signs.

"It is the borough’s goal to have the new speed limit in effect as soon as possible," the borough said in a news release.

The updated permit results from a request borough staff members made to PennDOT, taking pedestrian safety, traffic risks and environmental concerns into consideration, the borough said.

"Borough Council will continue to prioritize pedestrian and public safety initiatives throughout the borough, including [the] implementation of recommendations from the Active Transportation Plan as well as the newly established Local Traffic Advisory Committee," Borough Council President Kyle Miller said.

The borough anticipates additional safety measures to be implemented on and around the Main Street and Market Street corridors.

