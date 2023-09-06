A lower speed limit is enroute to Main Street in Mechanicsburg.
The borough announced Wednesday that PennDOT changed the speed limit for Route 641, or Main Street, to 25 miles per hour along the full length of the borough.
Borough Manager Layne Thompson said about 60% of the road has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, with a short section of road near Market Street limited to 25 miles per hour.
While PennDOT issued the new speed permit Sept. 1, the borough said the Mechanicsburg Police Department is working with the public works and highway departments to determine an implementation schedule and arrange the installation of updated signs.
"It is the borough’s goal to have the new speed limit in effect as soon as possible," the borough said in a news release.
The updated permit results from a request borough staff members made to PennDOT, taking pedestrian safety, traffic risks and environmental concerns into consideration, the borough said.
"Borough Council will continue to prioritize pedestrian and public safety initiatives throughout the borough, including [the] implementation of recommendations from the
Active Transportation Plan as well as the newly established Local Traffic Advisory Committee," Borough Council President Kyle Miller said.
The borough anticipates additional safety measures to be implemented on and around the Main Street and Market Street corridors.
Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter speaks during the Opening Ceremony at the Jubilee Day street fair Thursday. Now in its 93rd year, the event serves as the largest, longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast, according to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, which presents the festival.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Scenes from Mechanicsburg's 93rd Jubilee Day
Mechanicsburg held its 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair downtown Thursday. The event serves as
Maddie Seiler
Mechanicsburg residents and visitors alike flood the streets Thursday for the 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Ellie Russell, 4, of Mechanicsburg, sports butterfly face paint to match her butterfly balloon at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Turkey legs sizzle on a grill at Big Fat Daddy's stand at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Donna Lehman, of Mechanicsburg, contemplates a selection of earrings at Col
ón Creations Co.'s tent at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Bonnie Brown, of Carlisle, examines necklaces at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
A selection of trees is displayed for sale at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler
Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter prepares for the Opening Ceremony at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Attendees of Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the festival's Opening Ceremony Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Erik Staalensen, of Baltimore, cranks out pull ups at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Rows of beaded hair clips from Bows by Lisa Luann glisten in the sun at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Attendees of Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday paint ceramics outside of Joy's Ceramic Shop along East Main Street.
Maddie Seiler
Gillian Whitehead, 10, of Mechanicsburg, paints a ceramic bird outside of Joy's Ceramic Shop during Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Zero to One performs electronic music at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Kirk M. Wise performs with Jazz Me at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Kathy Ammerman snuggles her one-week-old goose, Gabby, at Christian Life Assembly's petting at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Rick Voshall shows off Micah the donkey at Christian Life Assembly's petting zoo during Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Cliff Rohrer, owner of Old Fashioned Kettle Corn Company, makes kettle corn at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Rows of lego figures wait to be purchased at Tuna Belly Bows & Brick's stand during Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Gavin Peffer, 2, of Mechanicsburg, gets his face painted at Chimaera Face & Body Art's stand during Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Rochelle Peffer, 4, of Mechanicsburg, shows off her tiger face paint at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Kayla Sparkman gives away maracas at Asbury Bethany Village's stand at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
Members of the Mechanicsburg Fire Department run small games of chance at Mechanicsburg's 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair Thursday.
Maddie Seiler
