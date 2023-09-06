A Marine and former fighter pilot on Wednesday announced his run for the 10th Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.

Mike O'Brien is running on the Democratic ticket.

"Congressman Scott Perry and his far-right gang of insurrectionists are a threat to democracy and a threat to our freedoms," O'Brien said. "That's why I'm running for Congress right here in my home state of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania needs a fighter on their side who listens to them, who respects them, who cares more about them than about winning partisan food fights.

"This isn't about Democrat versus Republican," he said. "It's about American versus un-American. It's about regular people versus Washington extremists like Scott Perry. It's going to take all of us to save our democracy, so join me and let's do this together."

O'Brien joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for 20 years as a Top Gun fighter pilot and squadron commanding officer. O'Brien flew F/A-18 Hornets off of aircraft carriers, completed two combat deployments and became a program graduate and squadron fighter tactics instructor, according to a news release from his campaign.

He retired as lieutenant colonel in August and returned to Pennsylvania.

"I spent the last 20 years defending democracy overseas. But we need more of that. Right here, right now," he said.

O'Brien is a graduate from the U.S. Navy Academy and also completed a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is married to Courtney, an active duty Marine and commanding officer of a KC-130J squadron, and they are parents to two children, Brooklyn and Jadon.