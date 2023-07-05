The Heritage Village development saga continues after the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors and the developer agreed last week to continue the hearing to Aug. 10.

The extension is due to concerns over too many missing pieces for the board to make an informed decision. The planning commission on June 20 denied the application because it lacked the required information from the developer.

According to township engineer Brian O'Neill, the commission and the board did not have details regarding traffic improvements, what will happen to Lisburn Road and the ability of the developer to coordinate with the sewer authority to provide water and sewer service.

The hearing last week became contentious when the chair of the board of supervisors, Rick Reighard, asked the applicant’s attorney why she wanted to move forward with the hearing after the planning commission denied the conditional use request.

“There were several missing pieces of information that caused the planning commission to deny the plan,” he said. “Are any of those changed since last week’s planning commission meeting?”

Stacey MacNeal, attorney with Barley Snyder Real Estate Group, however, argued that the information provided fulfills the requirements for conditional use.

“As you’re aware the planning commission raised concerns about off-site improvements,” MacNeal said. “It is our feeling that No. 1, we do have a meeting scheduled with [township] staff on July 12. We continue to discuss their issue. So, we believe that the application is in accordance with your ordinances at this time.”

“There were also concerns related to the water and sewer layout,” she said. “We actually provided water and sewer proposed layouts and have received a ‘willingness to serve’ letter, I believe after the planning commission meeting. And I think there were questions regarding Lisburn Road, and we have indicated to the planning commission that we are willing to facilitate whatever direction the township desires to go as it relates to Lisburn Road.”

Because there had been discussion but no resolution on the items, the supervisors agreed that it made no sense to have the public hearing on the conditional use application until the information was available. Though MacNeal argued the developer was ready with witnesses, they agreed to the continuance of the hearing.

Issues with plans

Some of the key information commissioners felt were missing was whether the applicant would cover the costs of traffic and road improvements and what will happen to Lisburn Road.

When the Connector Road was put in, it crossed Lisburn Road, leaving a single home surrounded by planned development that was once open farmland. One side of Lisburn Road runs to Fairview Street while the side goes to South Middlesex Road. Both portions are narrow farm roads and are part asphalt and part gravel.

O'Neill said Lisburn Road is a township road, but the township is likely looking to abandon or "vacate" that road, reverting each portion of the road to the adjacent property owner.

Kelly Tennyson, who lives in the home that will be surrounded by the development, said she only has general concerns "same as the community; that the plans are followed, and that care is given for the residents that are already in place and homes that have been there for almost 200 years.”

Others in the area who may be affected are those who live on Fairview Street, and supervisors said the developer has not shown the township or submitted written details on what the plans are for Fairview. The supervisors last week said they don't want the traffic increased on that street.

Heritage Village would be the largest development in Cumberland County. The proposal as of June 1 was for 179 single-family homes, 279 town house units and 288 apartment units on 62.5 acres.