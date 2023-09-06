Cumberland County commissioners last Thursday approved two contracts to extend utilities from Army Heritage Drive through county land to the development site of a liquefied natural gas storage tank in Middlesex Township.

The contracts grant easements to UGI Utilities and PPL Electric Utilities down a planned two-lane road through a county-owned parcel just south of the storage tank facility, County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said.

UGI Carlisle plans to build the 125-foot-tall tank on 46 acres south of Interstate 81 and east of Army Heritage Drive. The tank would store up to 3 million gallons of liquified natural gas to maintain supply during periods of high demand such as a cold snap.

Liquified natural gas is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state at about minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit for shipping and storage, according to a U.S. Department of Energy website.

The proposed project is on land owned by GFCG about one-tenth of a mile east of I-81 and four-tenths of a mile northeast of Army Heritage Drive. UGI also wants to develop a facility that would include equipment, fencing, a gravel access area, an access drive and a processing building where the natural gas could be piped through its existing distribution network.

Earlier this year, the county entered into negotiations with UGI Energy Services for an easement that would allow for the construction of a two-lane paved road that would intersect with the east side of Army Heritage Drive along a wooded stretch just south of the I-81 overpass in the vicinity of the Cumberland County Emergency Services Training Academy.

Rather than go through the middle of the county-owned parcel, the access drive is being designed to run along the edge near where the property lines parallel the I-81 right-of-way. The access drive would allow for the extension of water, electricity and other utilities into the county-owned parcel to further optimize its development potential, Stoner told the county commissioners earlier this year.

In other action, the commissioners Thursday approved an updated Citizen Participation Plan for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. The plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Grant Manager Heather Tidwell said.

The goal is to gather as much public input as possible in the lead-up to the county applying for Community Development Block Grants and other types of funding, Tidwell said. “We have shifted our plan to before the time when actual application period opens.”

One strategy would be to participate in outreach events that build awareness of the services the agency CCHRA can offer local municipalities and nonprofit organizations, Tidwell said.

The commissioners also approved a request from the Department of Public Safety to hire Sage Technology Solutions of Mount Joy, Lancaster County, to upgrade the audio-visual system within the public safety building at a cost of about $316,250.

Much of the equipment, including the main controller, is original to the construction of the building and approaching 13 years old, department supervisor Robert Shively Jr. said. “Some of the devices have failed. We have been moving displays around from less critical to more critical areas. The upgrade will incorporate video conferencing.”

In other action, the commissioners granted a request from Cumberland County Prison Warden Travis Shenk to enter into a three-year $29,800 service contract with Securitas Technology Corp. of Lancaster.

This contract covers the labor costs for maintenance and repair services to such vital equipment as the door lock controls, the intercom and the close-circuit TV system.