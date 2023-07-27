Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday decided to seek a voucher for about $274,270 in federal funds to be used to purchase eight electric vehicles.

The action came two weeks after the commissioners approved converting part of the county vehicle fleet to electric power within the next three years.

The commissioners on July 12 approved a capital project request for $400,000 to replace eight gas-powered vehicles with eight electric vehicles and to install six charging stations split between two county properties.

In April, staff was authorized to apply for funds available through the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Block Grant, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Energy, County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said Wednesday.

That effort proved successful when the county was deemed eligible for about $274,270 in the form of either a grant or a voucher, Stoner said. The voucher option presents each applicant with a series of steps that can reduce the administrative burden needed to fully process the paperwork, he said.

“I’m really recommending that we follow the voucher process,” Stoner told the commissioners Wednesday. “We’re a little bit ahead of the game.”

As part of a climate action plan, the county has already completed a study documenting the feasibility of converting part of its vehicle fleet to electric, Stoner said. That study included an inventory of the vehicles used by the various county departments, he said.

County Director of Facilities Management Brent Durham has taken steps to obtain price quotes from dealers that sell electric vehicles, Stoner said. “There is heavy demand for electric vehicles so we are not sure when that [information] will come in.”

In voting unanimously on July 12, the commissioners made their approval contingent on the county receiving a $75,000 Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Under the rules for that grant, up to $7,500 can be used as reimbursement on each electric vehicle purchased. The county plans to use $60,000 of the grant to offset a portion of the estimated costs to buy eight vehicles — four in 2023 and two each in 2024 and 2025.

The remaining $15,000 of the Environmental Protection grant will be used to offset much of the estimated $26,500 in costs to develop four charging stations at the county’s Ritner Highway property and two charging stations at the county’s Allen Road property. The stations will be strictly for charging county-owned vehicles based out of those locations.