Cumberland County plans to convert part of its vehicle fleet to electric power within the next three years.

County commissioners on Wednesday approved a capital project request for $400,000 to replace eight gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles and to install six charging stations split between two county properties.

In voting unanimously, the commissioners made their approval contingent on the county receiving a $75,000 Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Under grant rules, up to $7,500 can be used in reimbursement on each electric vehicle purchased, County Director of Facilities Management Brent Durham said. The county would use $60,000 of the grant to offset a portion of the estimated costs to buy the eight replacement vehicles — four in 2023 and two each in 2024 and 2025.

Vehicles to be replaced this year are a 2010 Ford Explorer used by the Adult Probation department, a 1999 Crown Victoria used by Juvenile Probation, a 2009 Ford Escape used by Conservation District staff and a 1996 Ford Econoline van used by the facilities management department.

In 2024, the vehicles slated for replacement are a 2008 Chevrolet Impala used by Adult Probation and a 2009 Dodge Charger used by Juvenile Probation. Vehicles to be replaced in 2025 are a 2009 Dodge Charger used by Adult Probation and a 2011 Ford Explorer used by Juvenile Probation.

The remaining $15,000 of the grant will be used to offset much of the estimated $26,500 in costs to develop four charging stations at the county’s Ritner Highway property and two charging stations at county’s Allen Road property. These stations will be used strictly for the charging of county-owned vehicles based out of those locations, Durham said.

County vehicles and costs

In the lead-up to the grant application and project request, a study was conducted during which data was collected on all 118 vehicles in the county fleet, Durham said. He said the data included mileage, usage patterns and fuel consumption.

“The average age of the county fleet is 11 years old,” he told the commissioners. “We have 55 vehicles that are 2012 and older.” The county identified 78 gas-powered vehicles that could be replaced with electric vehicles, Durham said. He narrowed the field to the eight vehicles that are under consideration.

While the upfront price per unit tends to be higher for electric vehicles, projected savings on fuel and maintenance costs would do much to make up the difference, Durham said. In making the case Wednesday, he cited a couple of examples.

The dealer price on a new Chevrolet Bolt electric utility vehicle is about $34,495 compared to $29,345 for a new Ford Escape. However, the county can expect to pay only $200 per year for fuel and $500 per year in maintenance costs on the Bolt compared to $900 and $1,120 for the Ford Escape. Long-term, the Bolt could yield a five-year cost savings of almost $8,000 and an eight-year savings of $11,310, according to his calculations.

Durham also ran a cost comparison between the Bolt and a Chevrolet Impala with a dealer price of $29,927. Under that scenario, the Bolt could yield a five-year savings of $9,932 and an eight-year savings of $14,132.

However, there are shortcomings. Though the federal government requires an eight-year warranty on batteries, it could cost the county as much as $10,000 per vehicle to replace the batteries once the warranty expires, Durham said. Studies have shown that temperature extremes could cause a reduction in battery capacity between charges, he said.

Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger asked whether it is feasible to install solar panels as a back-up energy source for the charging stations. Durham said there is not enough space at the Ritner Highway property for a solar array and the roof of the primary building at that location is close to its maximum weight capacity.

Part of the project could be funded through incentives under the federal Inflation Reduction Act. That act provides expanded tax credits for energy efficient commercial buildings, new energy efficient homes and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, according to a fact sheet issued by the White House. President Joe Biden signed the act in mid-August.