Cumberland County is conducting an online survey to help plan for the future.

Residents and people who work in the county are welcome to log in at https://arcg.is/1481b50 to take the survey by Oct. 31.

The survey will be used to guide officials as they update the county comprehensive plan, Planning Director Kirk Stoner said. “The plan is a policy document, a blueprint for the future. It outlines what a community needs to do to be prosperous.”

The first part of the survey consists of open-ended questions that ask participants what they like most about the county and what improvements they would like to see.

“We’re the fastest growing county in the state,” Stoner said. “We’re a great place to live and to visit. We want to make sure it stays that way. We want to find out from residents and workers what they view is important. Why do they live here, do business here, visit here.

“Being the fastest growing county means change is happening quickly,” he said. “We need to be nimble and adjust to market trends and to different socio-economic factors.”

The survey also asks about places that make the county a destination. Examples could include a favorite park, building or restaurant.

“These are the non-negotiables of the Cumberland County community that we need to protect moving into the future,” Stoner said. “This gives us a baseline so we know what is important for our residents and workers so those areas are protected first.”

The open-ended format of this part of the survey gives participants flexibility in writing down what they value, he said.

The second part of the survey asks residents and workers to assign priorities to programs in three focus areas — conservation/recreation initiatives, transportation projects and water quality projects.

The goal is to gauge public support to prioritize spending on programs where the county uses tax dollars or grants from other governments and organizations to improve the community.

Finally, the third part of the survey measures public engagement in the decision-making process.

“As we started our plan update, one issue that’s coming back from our initial outreach is that residents are not overly engaged in the process unless it directly affects them,” Stoner said. “We’re asking them questions to see if they are aware of basic planning tools like the comprehensive plan. We’re asking them if they are attending county or municipal planning meetings or meetings with elected officials.”

The county also wants input on what is the best method to communicate with residents and workers.

After the survey closes, the consulting firm Michael Baker International will compile and analyze the results before preparing a report that would shape the direction of the comprehensive plan update, Stoner said.

Comprehensive plans typically consider topics including land use, housing, economic development, public facilities, transportation and natural resource protection.

The last update occurred in 2017, Stoner said. “A lot has changed since then. The new plan is going to be focused and succinct. We will keep it short. What is the action plan on issues facing Cumberland County? What does the county and our partner organizations plan to do to address those issues?”

One goal is to develop a plan that supports smart growth initiatives that municipalities could incorporate into their own comprehensive plans, Stoner said. Unlike a zoning ordinance, a comprehensive plan has no legal authority.

For a paper copy or information on completing the online survey, call the county planning department at 717-240-5362 or email your questions to planningreviews@cumberlandcountypa.gov. For more information on the Planning Department visit cumberlandcountypa.gov/120/Planning-Department.