Cumberland County plans to hire a consultant to develop a master plan that could shape the direction of county facilities for decades to come.

The commissioners agreed last week to release specifications on the scope of work, which consultants can use to prepare and submit proposals for consideration.

From there, a selection committee of county staff will score and rank each proposal before making a recommendation to the commissioners, said Toby Fauver of Rockland Planning.

He briefed the commissioners in late May on the rationale behind the scope of work that his firm had developed in consultation with Kirk Stoner, county director of planning, and Brent Durham, director of facilities management.

Draft specifications were reviewed by other department heads whose feedback was incorporated into the final version that the commissioners approved last week.

Once a consultant is hired, it could take nine months to a year before a master plan is presented to the commissioners, Fauver said, adding that data collection will be an important step going forward.

Under the scope of work, the county will provide the consultant with as much documentation as possible on the current facilities including deeds, appraisals, rental/lease agreements and floorplan drawings.

At the same time, the consultant will be interviewing staff members in the lead-up to a detailed assessment of the program needs and space requirements of each county department, Fauver said during his May briefing.

One goal of the master plan is to identify options going out to 2030, 2040 and 2050, he told the commissioners. “It’s going to be hard to predict what things are going to look like. This is going to be a longer term study. The county should be very thoughtful about what its long-term needs are.”

With growth in telecommuting, Fauver suggested that the commissioners review the county work-from-home policies as one step in the process of determining future space needs.

“How much of that do you want to have in the future?” Fauver asked, noting that some organizations are moving towards a “hotel office space” model where space can be set aside for a period of time using an online reservation system.

Under that type of scenario, the county may not need as much office space as it does now, Fauver said. He added, however, there are county functions that focus on customer service that are going to need to be staffed regularly.

There needs to be a balance going forward. “You don’t want to do what some [other] counties have done,” he told the commissioners. “They built new space, but built it to today’s needs. They didn’t really plan for the future and now they are tight on space again. They’re not sure where they are going to go next.”

During the May briefing, Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger asked Fauver if satellite offices will be part of the analysis given the geography of Cumberland County.

That would depend on the results of the assessment, Fauver said. “There is no one perfect future, so we have to build scenarios.” Each scenario would spell out different building configurations, cost estimates and financing strategies.

He outlined such options as leasing space, modifying or retrofitting existing county buildings, constructing new facilities on county-owned land and/or acquiring land next to a county building or property.

Eichelberger asked if selling off county property could also be an option. “Absolutely,” Fauver said, adding that the proceeds from such a sale could be put towards something else.

Going forward, Fauver suggested that he and Stoner take the lead on moving this process forward. The commissioners may want to gather input from the public on how to proceed, Fauver said. “The public needs to understand that the county is growing and the need for services is growing. There are mandatory services that need to be provided.”

“I would say the public engagement portion is going to be huge,” Eichelberger said in May.

The scope of work specifications made no mention of a master plan budget.

“We don’t have a number in the RFP [request for proposals],” Stoner said. “We want to see what the responses will be when we put out our tasks and objectives. We didn’t want to undercut or over-inflate. If you put a budget out there, they [the consultants] will scope [the work] to the budget as opposed to scope to the need.”