Cumberland County plans to develop a recycling center along the west side of Army Heritage Drive just north of Trindle Road in Middlesex Township.

The commissioners Wednesday authorized staff to proceed with the engineering and design of a facility to replace the current center at 1001 Claremont Road.

The center would be on 10 acres the county owns between the Cumberland County Emergency Services Training Academy and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance facility.

The first step is to request proposals from architectural and engineering firms interested in working on the designs for the project, County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said.

The county has set aside about $1.5 million drawn from its allocation of $49.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said Wednesday.

A precise estimate on the development costs will likely come out of the design process. The proposals will outline the fees each firm would charge.

“I don’t expect it to be a lot of money,” Stoner said. “I believe it would be money well spent.”

It was unclear Wednesday when the proposals could be due and how soon after that the commissioners could hire a firm.

Current center

The decision by the commissioners came after Justin Miller, county recycling coordinator, reviewed the results of a structural analysis done on the barn the county uses to recycle electronics and household hazardous waste.

In late March, the commissioners hired the Harrisburg firm of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic to identify maintenance issues with the barn and to determine if it is feasible to expand the scope of recycling programs offered to county residents at the Claremont Road site.

The analysis identified several deficiencies with the barn including a crumbling wall and support beams that are sagging and cracked, Miller said. “The structure is deteriorating. They gave us a cost estimate of $1.8 million just to make the barn structurally sound with no climate controls.”

Engineering students at York College analyzed the Claremont Road site and to develop options that ranged from a complete barn rebuild to a “clean slate” alternative where the barn would be demolished to make way for a replacement facility, Miller said.

However, further review by the county solid waste authority board turned up site conditions that limit the future use and the potential for expansion of the Claremont Road center.

The conditions include close proximity to a floodplain, grading challenges associated with slopes and an easement the county had granted the LeTort Regional Authority that puts limits on further construction, Miller said.

He added both the barn and nearby buildings are nonconforming structures under the current municipal zoning ordinance especially when it comes to setback requirements from Claremont Road.

New design

“Many years ago, we looked at a [county] property on Army Heritage Drive,” Miller said, referring to the 10 acres just north of Trindle Road. Though a project did not materialize, county staff still had access to sketch plans.

The prior review resulted in six to eight conceptual drawings proving the flexibility of the Army Heritage Drive site, Miller said. “It’s relatively flat with no grading [issues]. It’s better from a visibility perspective. If we were to move forward, we could do new purpose-built buildings instead of trying to change a barn into something that it was not meant to be.”

In making the case, authority board members felt that a new facility on the 10 acres was a wiser investment than putting over $1 million into a barn rehab.

There’s also the issue of timing. Doing a project at the Claremont Road site would require the county to scale back or shut down recycling operations until the work is done, Miller said. “[But] we can build our new facility while running our current services out of the existing one.”

The county would be able to develop buildings designed specifically for optimal customer service, Stoner said. A new facility could more easily expand into other areas of recycling, he said.

There was also talk Wednesday of a flexible space that could draw in other county departments and functions.