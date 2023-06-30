Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties plan to open a regional walk-in center to provide crisis intervention services.

During recent meetings, commissioners in all three counties accepted a $13.1 million state grant and signed a memo of understanding that sets up a structure to administer the partnership.

The center could open by late September.

The plan is to release specifications by early July that service providers could use to prepare proposals to a review committee of stakeholders from all three counties, said Annie Strite, mental health director for Cumberland County.

“We’re hoping to get proposals back by early to mid-August to have a contract in place with someone by Sept. 30,” Strite said. The committee will consist of people who serve on boards that advise county offices that oversee mental health and substance abuse treatment services, she said.

The committee will recommend a provider for approval by county commissioners, Strite said. “The contract will go through all three counties.”

The partnership would have until June 30, 2025, to spend down the $13.1 million grant made available through the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Strite said. The plan is to have the walk-in center line up with federal best practice guidelines for intervention services, she said.

“If an individual has a crisis, they can go in and be supported by clinical staff and peer support specialists who will be able to talk with the person,” Strite said. “Then the person will be transitioned to either a higher level of care or back into the community.”

Since people with mental health issues often self-medicate, the walk-in center will include substance abuse treatment services. The center will also have an area set aside for police officers to drop off people who need services.

The facility will also serve as the staging area for at least two mobile crisis intervention teams, Strite said. Each team consists of a mental health professional and a peer support specialist whose firsthand experiences qualify them to serve as mentors for people who need help.

It made sense for the three counties to regionalize their crisis intervention services, Strite said. The current program for Cumberland and Perry counties is at the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, which is roughly four miles from the Dauphin County program on Chestnut Street in Harrisburg, she said.

The plan is for the partnership to work with the service provider with the expectation that after June 30, 2025, the walk-in center will be funded by private insurance and through Medicaid, Strite said. “It’s likely that there will still be some county dollars associated with helping to cover the costs.”

The preference is to locate the facility in an area central to residents in all three counties. As Strite sees it, that would be either on the fringe of Dauphin County or on the West Shore of Cumberland County.