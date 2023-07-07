Nine people are behind bars after a human trafficking sting conducted by multiple Cumberland County agencies, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The investigation targeted the sex trade and involved the DA's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, Hampden Township Police Department and Shippensburg Police Department.

Undercover officers conducted an operation June 29 to meet men in a Shippensburg Township hotel, the DA's Office said. The men contacted the officers and arranged to meet them for sex for financial compensation.

The operation was the fifth conducted during the past year and law enforcement officers arrested nine men, including five from Cumberland County:

Jared Dennis Stoner, 23, of Chambersburg

Kenneth Eugene Yoder, 67 of Carlisle

Robert Danrell Lewis, 56 of Carlisle

Thomas Michael Colantuono, 65 of Carlisle

Admir Emkic, 36 of Mechanicsburg

Edward Allen White, 57 of Waynesboro

Doychin Dimhrov Manchorov, 44 of Dauphin

Edwin Quinones, 68 of Myerstown

Chad Michael Smith, 42 of Shippensburg.

"Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 45 individuals," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said. "Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations."

Preliminary hearings will be scheduled at a later date.