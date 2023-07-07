Nine people are behind bars after a human trafficking sting conducted by multiple Cumberland County agencies, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
The investigation targeted the sex trade and involved the DA's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, Hampden Township Police Department and Shippensburg Police Department.
Undercover officers conducted an operation June 29 to meet men in a Shippensburg Township hotel, the DA's Office said. The men contacted the officers and arranged to meet them for sex for financial compensation.
The operation was the fifth conducted during the past year and law enforcement officers arrested nine men, including five from Cumberland County:
- Jared Dennis Stoner, 23, of Chambersburg
- Kenneth Eugene Yoder, 67 of Carlisle
- Robert Danrell Lewis, 56 of Carlisle
- Thomas Michael Colantuono, 65 of Carlisle
- Admir Emkic, 36 of Mechanicsburg
- Edward Allen White, 57 of Waynesboro
- Doychin Dimhrov Manchorov, 44 of Dauphin
- Edwin Quinones, 68 of Myerstown
- Chad Michael Smith, 42 of Shippensburg.
"Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 45 individuals," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said. "Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations."
Preliminary hearings will be scheduled at a later date.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn