First-responders in Cumberland County now have the option to purchase cheaper P25 radios.

Previously, organizations were locked into the county's agreement with Motorola. Motorola radios are more expensive than alternative brands, but the county had negotiated a 40% discount on Motorola’s list price. Still, some organizations are pursing a cheaper P25 radio alternative, L3Harris.

“(Motorola) is not supposed to be dominating and having other companies frozen out,” said Margie Stuski, a Wormleysburg borough council member who spoke at Wednesday's county finance meeting.

The commissioners voted 2-1 at the meeting to allow organizations to go outside of the contract with Motorola and purchase cheaper alternatives, while still receiving partial county funding.

In November, the commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a P25 radio grant that forced organizations to buy Motorola radios if they wished to receive county funding. November’s motion was repealed on Wednesday.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger was the sole rejecting vote on both motions.

“My no votes were a continuation of my announced position months ago that I found the grant vetting and selection process to be completely without credibility and driven by non-merit factors,” he said in an e-mail. “I have voted against the vast majority of contracts as a result, not on the individual contracts, but the process.”

The new radios are needed due to the county's switch to an upgraded radio communication platform. Many of the 3,765 mobile and portable radios used by first-responders need to be replaced. The decision to switch to the upgraded platform was made in 2018.

"We haven given them five years of advance notice to either put funds aside or to arrange for financing the project on their own,” Eichelberger said of first responders in the county.

Monroe Fire Company reported earlier this year it needs a total of 42 new radios. The cost if purchased from Motorola would be about $290,000, $65,000 of which would be covered by a grant from the county. Under the Harris offer, the company would pay $135,000 for the radios. It is not clear at this time how much of that will be covered by the new county grant.

Although Motorola radios offer more features, the decreased cost of Harris radios is huge for some organizations.

“The impact to my borough is astronomical in terms of money that we cannot overcome,” Stuski said.

Eichelberger feels that the county has done more than enough to help municipalities prepare for the change.

“The county is already footing the bill for the $40 million ‘backbone’ of the network the radios will rely on,” Eichelberger said. “We have done more than our share already. Taking on the costly job that municipalities need to shoulder will only wreck our budget very quickly.

“Municipalities have the legal responsibility to provide for emergency service availability at the local level, not (the county),” he added. “When we, the county, became over-involved in this project with big promises of bailouts, it set the stage for the current mismatch of resources to objectives.”

The county is funding its portion of the new radios with $49.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds. Radios were determined to be an appropriate use for the funds, which were then divided up among the organizations by using a multitude of factors, including population and call volume.

Eichelberger is maintaining that his issue is with the process of how the grant was determined, not the grant itself. “I originally proposed that our ARPA grant funds be allotted in part to match the municipalities as a means of coordinating and leveraging the funds and assuring we jointly addressed true needs, rather than allowing a disconnected and random process that we have now, which results in significant waste.”