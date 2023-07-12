Cumberland County has a new method to collect court-ordered fines and restitution owed by individuals who are out-of-state or otherwise difficult to reach.

The county commissioners last week approved a contract with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson – a law firm based in Austin, Texas, that specializes in collections for government agencies.

This service will be useful in cases where a bench warrant has been issued but the individual has not been located due to information that is no good or out-of-date, District Court Administrator Melissa Calvanelli said.

“It’s no cost to the county because the 20% fee is added to the cost of fines and restitution that they [the individuals] already owe,” she added. “It’s a great tool to be able to get some more money for the county.”

In other action, the commissioners approved a contract with a Maryland-based website to move the yearly sale of tax delinquent properties from an in-person auction held at the Old Courthouse to an online platform.

“It’s in line with the departmental goal of streamlining the process,” said Melissa Mixell, director of the county tax claims bureau, referring to the contract with Bid4Assets of Silver Spring.

Under the old process, bidders are required to register within 45 days prior to the in-person auction, Mixell said. She added, however, many wait until two weeks prior, creating a lot of chaos for bureau staff.

This stress is compounded by frequent phone calls about the tax sale and by individuals coming in at the last minute to pay the taxes owed on their property, Mixell said. “They [Bid4Assets] will register our bidders for us, hold the auction and collect all the money. All the money comes back to the county except for an administrative fee.”

The commissioners also granted a request from Domestic Relations for $40,286 to install wall monitors and other equipment in a hearing room. This upgrade would allow either party involved in a case to attend a meeting with a hearing officer either in-person or by way of Zoom, said Jennifer Gibboney, finance and administration manager. “You can hear and see the person instead of just turning on a laptop. We have 66% reimbursement from the federal government on this project.”

In other action, the commissioners:

• Approved a language accessibility plan for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The plan outlines the options and steps the agency will take to communicate with clients who lack access to English as their first language or need services such as sign language.

• Approved a request for $68,000 for the Department of Public Safety to purchase 911 communications schedule software. The software will automate what is now a manual process that uses a spreadsheet organized in four-hour blocks of time, said Bob Shively, department director.

• Approved a request for $27,000 from the Register of Wills office to digitize the marriage records from 1940 to 1976. “We are getting a lot of requests for certified marriage records under the new Real ID,” Register of Wills Lisa Grayson said. “Currently, it’s a manual process for my folks. To be able to get this digitized would save some staff time and make it more efficient to get those documents out to the public.”