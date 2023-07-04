Cumberland County commissioners recently backed an effort by Comcast to seek state funding to improve broadband coverage in the central and western parts of the county.

The commissioners agreed in late June to provide Comcast with a letter in support of its application for subsidy funding available through the Capital Projects Fund Broadband Infrastructure Program.

The $200 million competitive grant program will target locations that do not have access to 25/3 Mbps reliable service, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The program is to fund extensions of existing last-mile cable modem and fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks.

Kristen Ritchey, a senior manager for external affairs for the Comcast Keystone Region, briefed the commissioners in late June about the company’s request for a support letter.

“We expanded our plant in the county nearly 300 miles over the past three years,” Ritchey said. “So far, we’ve been expanding with our private capital, but there are some areas that are of further reach from our current network where we’re looking for some subsidy funding to help with construction.

“We have identified some areas in Cumberland County,” she said. “The proposed projects are in the western part of the county. There are some unserved areas in the central part of the county.”

The Capital Projects Fund was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In other action in late June, the commissioners:

Gave the criminal investigation division of the district attorney’s office the go-ahead to submit an application for a $145,421 Local Law Enforcement Grant through the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The grant would fund the salary and benefits of a detective investigating illegal gambling along with part of the salary of an attorney in the office, Chief Detective Jonathan L. Mays said.

Approved a $31,095 contract between Grayshift LLC of Atlanta, Georgia, and the district attorney’s office for software that technicians in the county digital laboratory use to unlock and crack iPhones, said Eric Radnovich, director of the forensic investigation division.