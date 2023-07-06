The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. will move from its current location at 53 W. South Street in Carlisle to Hampden Township starting in early September.

The new address is two-thirds of the first floor of the former township municipal building at 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, executive director Janet Anderson said in late June.

The corporation recently entered into a 63-month lease with RLS Construction Group of Camp Hill, the landlord of the Sporting Hill Road building, Anderson said. That lease for about 4,700 square feet runs from Sept. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2028.

The current lease with Carlisle Borough expires on Sept. 30, giving the staff about a month a clear out of the 6,000 square feet the agency uses in the basement of the borough municipal building, Anderson said.

Though smaller, the Hampden Township location will offer a more efficient layout tailored more to a hybrid schedule that allows staff members the flexibility to work from home on some days and at the office on other days, according to Anderson.

“It’s better designed for the work that we do and the way the group works,” she said. “It provides more collaborative space.”

Leaks have been an occasional problem at the current location, she said. “The borough has always been very responsive. The borough is expanding. They have a need for additional space. Our lease came up, so we started looking around for space that was better suited for our situation.”

Aside from a better layout, the Sporting Hill Road location will offer staff members designated parking spaces and up to 62 parking spaces for visitors attending meetings or events, Anderson said. “We believe it’s more than adequate.”

The Carlisle location offers staff access to parking on an adjoining property and limited visitor parking spaces in the borough lot, Anderson said.

Under the lease agreement with RLS Construction, the first three months are rent-free so the first rent payment is due on Dec. 1, she said. “We’d budgeted rent for this year, so that would be a savings.”

The corporation has a staff of about 11 full-time and two part-time employees supported by an annual budget of about $2.79 million, including $1.9 million in hotel tax revenue.

The starting monthly rent for the new location will be about $5,875. The rent is set to increase gradually over the term of the lease to about $6,741 by November 2028.

The monthly rent will include utilities, garbage and taxes, Anderson said. “CAEDC is responsible for the janitorial and security [services].”

“Currently, a lot of our promotional items and files are kept off-site,” Anderson said. The plan is to move that material to storage space available at the Sporting Hill Road location. RLS Construction is renovating the building.

A nonprofit organization, Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. was founded in 2005 by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. It serves as the county’s authorized agency in leveraging and promoting Cumberland Valley’s assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life.