Bethany Salzarulo is hopeful that state lawmakers could decide in October whether to move up the Pennsylvania primary election next spring to late March or early April.

As director of Elections and Voter Registration, she's in charge of an office that oversees about 1,000 poll workers at 118 polling places throughout Cumberland County, Salzarulo told election board members Monday.

"There's a lot that goes into it," she said. "So the sooner we know, the better."

During a presidential election cycle, the state primary tends to happen in April instead of May, as is the rule for a normal municipal election, Salzarulo said. "The [current] date for the primary is April 23."

But lawmakers in Harrisburg are debating whether to move up the primary to give Pennsylvanians more of a say on the nationwide outcome. Alternative dates under discussion are March 18, March 26 and April 2, with the last option emerging as the most popular, Salzarulo said.

The state General Assembly would have to approve the change through both chambers before sending legislation to Gov. Josh Shapiro for his signature. The state Senate is scheduled to reconvene Sept. 18, while the House is scheduled to reconvene on Sept. 26.

A delay in resolving the issue could affect the timing of logistics important to the smooth running of the spring primary in Cumberland County.

There are questions on whether each polling place and each poll worker would be available on the alternative date, Salzarulo said. "We will let everyone know as soon as we know. Our [county] communications department is aware of this."

Also during the meeting Monday, election board members voted unanimously to increase the poll worker training pay from $6 per class to $10 per class.

"Our poll workers come to two trainings every election cycle," Salzarulo said. "Currently, the county pays them $6 per class that they attend. The [state] Election Code says that is the minimum. After all these years and all this time, it would be nice to increase the amount of pay for them to come to training."

The hope is the increase in training pay would encourage greater participation, Salzarulo said. Federal grant money will offset the increase, she said.

In other action, election board members approved a change in the polling location for East Pennsboro precincts 8 and 10 from East Pennsboro Elementary School to East Pennsboro Area High School starting with the November general election.

School district Superintendent Michael Robinson recommended the move for security reasons, Salzarulo said. "It's the same campus. It's just a different building. Nobody would have to travel miles out of their way to vote."

The high school gym offers more room along with separate entrances for voters from either precinct, Salzarulo said. "We will send the voters in East Pennsboro 8 and 10 new ID cards that will tell them to vote at the high school. There will be plenty of signage to lead them there."

The high school is handicapped accessible and has plenty of parking, she said.