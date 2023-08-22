Pay scale changes approved last week for nonunionized Cumberland County employees will result in an average salary increase of 8.76% and an annual cost increase of at least $3.7 million to the county budget, according to the county communications office.

In a series of motions, salary board members approved a new pay scale and grade system that will add an estimated $785,000 in salary impact to the county’s 2023 general fund budget, Digital Specialist Ben Burner said in an email Friday.

“This additional expense will be funded with a combination of current revenues, and use of one-time monies,” he said. Employees in bargaining units not included in the pay scale changes include sheriff deputies/security guards, corrections/record officers at the county prison, probation officers and domestic relations officers.

During a salary board meeting last week, each department head made a separate motion on behalf of their nonunionized employees affected by the changes, which take effect on Aug. 27.

In each case, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against the motion while commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi voted in favor. This same 2-1 voting block carried over into salary board approval of the five factor classification structure and new wage scale implementation method. Elected row officers were not included in the study that resulted in the changes.

Under these changes, each job will be assessed in five categories for the purpose of determining placement of that position on the classification structure. The categories include leadership, working conditions, complexity, decision making and relationships.

The new system uses a pay scale of 30 grades with each grade having 20 steps. Under the changes, an employee is eligible to move one step annually based on a rating of fully successful following an annual merit-based compensation review.

The approved changes will result in salary hikes that range from 5.08% to 61.14%, Burner said. “The 61% is an outlier. It was a reclassification due to a review of the employee’s job duties. The average salary of the Cumberland County worker is currently $60,100.”

Timing

The salary board meeting was followed by a commissioners meeting during which Eichelberger read off a statement explaining his opposition to the pay scale changes.

“The results adopted today [Aug. 17] are rooted in a process begun two years ago in the midst of unprecedented labor market turmoil,” he said. “Two workforce development experts agreed with me that the timing was inherently bad and joined me in recommending a 6- to 12-month delay for undertaking any wage scale analysis. The process rolled forward immediately over my opposing vote, ostensibly because the county was experiencing difficulty in hiring new employees.”

Eichelberger said the hiring situation was being successfully managed on a rolling basis. The decision to proceed with the study ignored several vital facts and carelessly disregarded key cost impacts, he said.

“Labor markets were seriously distorted during that period,” Eichelberger said. “The worst possible time to undertake any type of benchmarking of comparative data as employers rapidly outbid each other to pay claim to the extraordinarily limited supply of workers. Any figures on any survey would be artificially inflated by efforts of employers to meet a near-term hiring crisis that was temporary.”

The study encountered an enormous range of problems, possibly tied to this distortion and the method used to assess labor markets, Eichelberger said. “Serious questions remain about whether the rollout [of the changes] may have been intentionally delayed to ensure county commissioners could prevent the resulting pay raise and its fiscal impact on [the] county budget from becoming a public issue during the May primary election.”

DiFilippo called the comment about an intentional delay “typical paranoia” on Eichelburger’s part. “It's total nonsense and purely political,” he said. “When Gary doesn’t have answers, he pulls the blame game on the other commissioners.”

Foschi said Eichelberger, as commissioner chairman, controls the public meeting agenda. “He would have directed any delay,” she said, adding the study did not ignore facts or disregard cost impacts.

“The timing of the study, in my opinion, was optimal because it captured this recent period of inflation,” DiFilippo said. “Eichelberger’s comment from a so-called expert occurred during COVID and before inflation exploded. I’m fairly positive this expert now has a different opinion of the timing of the study. The main part of the reviews and revisions occurred when the main impacts of COVID had passed and during the period of unexpected inflation. The past effects of COVID and the recent inflation burst were included in the final recommendation.”

Foschi agreed with DiFilippo. “The study did account for economic market fluctuations at the time and was thoughtfully laid out to address the need to attract and maintain quality employees both in the short term and long term.”

Compensation

Eichelberger said raises are based on the contention that county employees are not adequately compensated. But this ignores the generous benefits package, the presence of a highly defined pension plan and the stability that goes with government jobs during periods of economic distress when most nonpublic workers face the real-world prospect of layoffs or job loss, he said.

In a little more than a year, Cumberland County employees have received three cost-of-living increases, in addition to performance bonus opportunities, Eichelberger said. “This seems to be far more than average citizens can expect. One has to ask whether this policy intentionally places government employment above that of nongovernment employees and taxpayers, which both serve as the revenue source that pays for these increases.”

Pay scale changes should never take place in an economic vacuum, he said. “This country faces a very real possibility of entering recession in the next year — something the county’s financial advisers have told commissioners to expect as an inevitability. This holds the real possibility of depressing labor rates just as county government is raising them. Long-term policies based on offsetting inflation are illogical as inflation fluctuates significantly, often over a relatively short term.”

He said broad wage increase also contradict the federal government’s effort to tame inflation through interest rate increases. While painful, interest rate increases are meant to temporarily reduce consumer activity to allow productivity to catch with supply and demand, Eichelberger said, calling it “a national correction of the free market.”

“Policies like this offset those efforts — thus prolonging the problem for citizens – while simultaneously outsourcing the real impacts of inflation from government workers to the public, which will pay higher taxes to fund these raises,” Eichelberger said. “That public is already impacted by inflation and economic uncertainty currently, through decreased purchasing power, which will be increased by additional taxes.”

County taxes

DiFilippo said Eichelberger has raised county property taxes five times during his tenure as a commissioner, though the county has not raised taxes in recent years. “Yet he continues to preach that he is the true conservative on the board and cares about our county taxpayers,” DiFilippo said. “I would not have voted for this new salary/benefit plan had I believe it would necessitate a tax increase.”

While the changes approved last week add expenses to the county budget, it should not require a county tax hike, DiFilippo said. An important fact is that county employees will start to contribute to the cost of their health insurance, he said.

“Overall, the new plan will provide our county a much better chance of attracting and retaining solid employees and actually keep costs under control in the long run,” he said. “We have a wonderful workforce today but we are losing folks to retirement and we need to attract the best employees possible. The county the last few years has spent a lot of time and energy hiring new employees that, in too many cases, end up leaving shortly after they are hired. This costs the county money in staff time and training expenses.”

Doing nothing was not an option, Foschi said. “Without a change, recruitment and retention issues at the county will continue and become more challenging. The [salary and wage] study reviewed current classification, compensation and benefits programs for market competitiveness to improve recruitment and retention. The study made recommendations for changes to remain competitive with other employers while being financially responsible. Without a change to our salary and wage structure, we will not have the depth and breadth of people necessary to deliver human services. Without services, the taxpayers of Cumberland County will suffer.

“Many of our employees could make more in the private sector yet stay with the county because they want to be public servants,” Foschi said. “They want to be of service. They enjoy the work and find it rewarding. But, enjoyment and reward do not pay your mortgage, feed your family, put clothes on your backs or fill up your gas tank. The cost of so many things has increased, and our employees feel the financial pinch just like everyone else. The time is right to adjust our salary and wage scale.”