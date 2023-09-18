Cumberland County commissioners Thursday approved a capital project request for $245,000 to upgrade the fire alarm and reporting systems in nine buildings.

The money will be drawn from the $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds they had set aside last November for facility upgrades and to offset county revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Facilities Management Brent Durham presented an overview of the planned upgrades that include the installation of a new fire alarm system at 1615 Ritner Highway at an estimated cost of $130,000. The building houses the county offices that oversee mental health and intellectual development disabilities services.

"This building has sprinklers, but it does not have the ability to report a fire to any monitoring service," Durham said. "A fire alarm system with smoke and heat detectors would allow for a much quicker response.

"This is something that I would view as a long-term investment for that property," he said, suggesting that the county wait on the outcome of a facilities master plan study before installing a full system at the Ritner Highway location.

The county plans to hire a consultant to develop a master plan that could shape the direction of county facilities for decades to come. One goal is to identify options going out to 2050 that could lease space, modify or retrofit existing county buildings, construct new facilities on county-owned land or acquire land next to a county building or property.

"We would [also] like to upgrade our fire panel reporting method at eight of the building locations," Durham said. Currently, the control panels tied to the fire alarm system can send a report over old communication lines that are no longer supported by the phone company.

This project would install cellular dialers that would remove failure points in the system while making the best use of panels that set in motion operations that save lives and minimize property damage, Durham said. Other upgrades being considered are:

A replacement display board at the domestic relations building, 13 N. Hanover St. The current display is obsolete and no longer legible. While the system functions, the inability to read the display board could delay the response time.

Additional detectors at critical areas at both the 1601 Ritner Highway and Allen Road buildings, as recommended by a security and hazard assessment study done by the South Central PA Task Force.

The installation of a fire alarm control panel at the county archives building, 310 Allen Road Annex. "Currently that building does not have a panel," Durham said. "Detection is all reported to the front building. There would be a very slow response time."

In other action, the commissioners authorized Warden Travis Shenk to proceed with an application for a $194,091 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

"It will be used in the continuous effort to detect and mitigate COVID-19 within the facility," Shenk said. The prison would use the money to purchase floor scrubbers, electrostatic sprayers with disinfectant, a system to detect COVID and other airborne pathogens in the medical department and protective gear such as gloves, gowns and N95 masks.

There is no cash or in-kind match requirement under this funding source, Shenk told the commissioners.

The commissioners also:

Accepted a $60,000 Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The county plans to use the grant to offset a portion of the estimated costs to purchase eight electric vehicles — four in 2023 and two each in 2024 and 2025. Under the rules for the grant, up to $7,500 can be used as reimbursement on each electric vehicle purchased.

Accepted a $556,995 Highway Safety Project Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Sheriff's Department will use the money to help reduce motor vehicle fatalities through education programs and team efforts at enforcement focused on drunk driving, aggressive driving and the use of seatbelts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties. The grant will cover October 2023 through September 2026.

Accepted a $971,604 Bridge Inventory and Inspection Activity Reimbursement Grant from PennDOT. The county plans to put the money toward reimbursing the agreement it has with the Harrisburg engineering firm Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. to be the county bridge engineer from 2024 through 2028. The county plans to match this grant with $242,000 of liquid fuels funds, County Planner Kirk Stoner said Thursday.

Approved a capital project request for $18,000 to improve safety at the Enola office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson by upgrading its security camera, alarm and access control systems.