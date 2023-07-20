Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger this week echoed his criticisms of an endowment fund using the $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center — something that was officially recommended Wednesday by a committee.

Representatives of the all-volunteer exploratory committee presented their findings Wednesday during a county finance meeting. Commissioners did not make a decision Wednesday. They plan to discuss the committee report during a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the supervisors of the county’s human service departments.

“I would envision from there, there would be some direction on how you would like us to proceed,” Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said. No timeline has been given on if and when a vote could be taken on setting up an endowment fund.

When approached after the finance meeting, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said it was not the appropriate time or place for him to comment on the report or its recommendation. He preferred to wait until after the meeting with the human services team.

Commissioner Jean Foschi thanked the volunteers during the meeting. “I thank the employees and subject matter experts. They know their jobs inside and out and certainly came in handy.”

Committee members were appointed in January to research needs, weigh options and prepare recommendations to the commissioners, who have the final say on how the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds will be used.

The committee was divided into subcommittees, which included human service team members as advisers. The idea of an endowment fund was floated early in the process and continued to gather momentum.

Eichelberger emailed his thoughts to The Sentinel following the meeting, saying. “As you know, I’m a stickler for rigorous fact-finding, which is warranted in spend other people’s money. This process just doesn’t qualify as that. We all appreciate the time and energy applied by the volunteers, but there are real gaps here that should not be ignored.”

For one thing, Eichelberger said, the report lacks numbers “other than [the] quantities of opinions from random public members.”

He was referring to the results of an online survey that the county conducted between April 28 and May 19. Of the 403 respondents, 78% felt that the proceeds should be placed in an endowment fund to be administered by the county.

“The commissioners need to be listening to the persons who know the services field, not random opinions when it comes to allocating taxpayer dollars,” he said. “Opinions are no substitute for documentation of unmet needs. The report, as is, is a wish list compiled with opinions and assumptions and not demonstrated expertise or knowledge. This is what I intend to address with the Human Services Team meeting next week. What do they see, because previously we were told they did not see much need that is not eligible for funding from sources that they can access already?

“The public opinion survey led with the desired conclusion of establishing an endowment fund and then filled in the blanks to justify it,” Eichelberger said. “It was designed to lead people to the conclusion from the very beginning. Four hundred and three responses is not a good representation of opinion in a county of nearly 260,000 people. Moreover, there’s always an organized effort to ensure that certain groups steer their members to participate disproportionately, further undermining its reliability.”

Rather than expend the $7.4 million on a few programs over a short period of time, the committee's rationale is to place the money into an endowment that would earn annual interest to be used as supplemental funds to cover gaps in services.

The recommendation is for the fund to remain under the direction of county-elected officials and that a citizens’ advisory council be appointed to offer guidance on managing the fund.

Committee members believe returns on the endowment fund could be distributed annually to any combination of human services with the priority going to older residents. Supporters argued that is in keeping with the historic role that Claremont had in the community.

Also, money from the endowment should not replace funds from any state or federal program. Instead, the endowment should channel resources toward needs not covered by existing programs.

In his email, Eichelberger said the report did not go into enough specifics. “There is no way to set a dollar amount on any service needs and the size of a fund without such documented need levels or projections,” he said. “The best option might be to establish a pilot program with $1 million and a two-year timeframe to test it.

“Overall, I would rather we designate a targeted amount toward a clearly identified need that can make a difference and not just be a feel-good gesture,” he said. He referred to one of his earlier proposals of using the Claremont proceeds to help fund an update of the county’s emergency radio system.

“That serves everyone,” Eichelberger said. “[It] is especially needed by older citizens staying in their homes and who will be disproportionately impacted by the tax increases that will now be needed to close the financing.”

Eichelberger also wrote about his suggestion to use money from the Claremont proceeds as one-time endowment type donations to the six senior centers that directly serve the elderly and provide much-needed interaction.

“There has been no mention of this and obviously there is no support or thought regarding efforts that do not involving building a new program, even if others already exist and are perhaps better and more needed,” Eichelberger said. “It’s hard to conclude anything else other than this remains a solution in search of a problem.”