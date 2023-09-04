Cumberland County Children & Youth Services has found success in a new strategy to recruit caseworkers even as the agency copes with an increased demand for services and complexity of cases.

This past fiscal year, the county agency has seen its number of cases return to slightly over pre-pandemic levels, Administrator Nikki McElwee told the county commissioners Thursday.

Referrals are up 27% while the demand for in-house services has jumped by 20%, she said. "We continue to see an increase in cases that have complex issues."

These are cases that involve multiple agencies trying to provide services that are not always readily available.

"If a child can't remain at home, they are placed in a specialized setting with a few children or one-on-one services," McElwee said. "We have very few placement options for these situations and the cost of these placements and services are continuing to rise."

Beyond the volume and complexity of cases, the agency had to deal with the challenge of a staff turnover rate of about 32%, she said. "This year, we worked hard with our human resources department to develop a more streamlined approach to hiring. We started this new process in March. Since then, we have on-boarded 17 new caseworkers."

The strategy involves delegating a team of three supervisors to conduct interviews, check references, obtain transcripts and offer jobs, all while keeping active want ads for caseworker openings, McElwee said. As of Thursday, her agency was fully staffed, she said.

Future budget

McElwee was briefing the commissioners on projected budgetary needs for the 2024-25 fiscal year. She was joined by Lisa Reider, agency director of fiscal operations.

The agency is working with an estimate of $29.5 million for its 2024-2025 budget, of which Cumberland County would contribute about 17% of the revenue, Reider said. In prior years, the state contributed about 65% of the revenue with federal sources making up the balance.

"We are requesting eight additional staff members [for 2024-25]," McElwee told the commissioners Thursday. "These are positions that we are asking from the state. If the positions are approved, I will slowly bring them to the board [of commissioners] when we are ready to move forward."

The requested positions include three caseworkers for the intake unit, three caseworkers for in-home services and a caseworker specifically tasked with working with families to identify resources in the event the child has to be removed from the home. There is also a supervisory position.

Virtual reality training

The agency based this request on state standards and what would be the optimal number of positions to handle the projected caseload. While a state decision on new hires could be months away, the county agency is in a position to follow through on a training opportunity that can be funded with the remaining proceeds of a Family First Transition Act grant.

"We were given that grant to develop preventative services to help families," McElwee said. "It's only earmarked for very specific things."

Cumberland County is in the final year of the four-year $400,000 grant. Cumberland County agency staff members are working with colleagues in Dauphin and York counties to share the costs and develop scenarios for a subscription to AVENUES — Accenture Virtual Experience Solution — a virtual reality training program for child welfare leaders and frontline caseworkers. AVENUES was developed by Accenture.

"It's a way to put caseworkers into more real-life experiences of being in the field," McElwee said. "They are given opportunities where they can ask questions. In the end, they get an analysis of what type of questions they asked and what elicited a good response. It gets them familiar with being in situations and recognizing their surroundings."

Cumberland County will pay a share of the subscription cost of $4,300 per month, McElwee said. The plan is to try AVENUES for about a year, evaluate the results and then decide whether to request the virtual reality training program in future budgets.