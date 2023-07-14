After Carlisle Borough bags met their demise with the start of a new trash and recycling service contract this year, it appears bagged leaves could be the next to go.
Director of Public Works Mark Malarich said the borough plans to use its new leaf vacuum truck for leaf collection this fall.
The Borough Council authorized its solicitor to advertise a drafted ordinance amending the
Borough Code to allow residents to rake leaves to the curb for pickup.
Malarich said Carlisle currently requires residents to place leaves at the curb in bags and he anticipates the final amendment to be approved at the council's Aug. 10 meeting.
The borough purchased the leaf vacuum last year with a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection with a 10% match. Malarich said last year the match funding came from the borough's Stormwater Management Fund, as the buildup of leaves on storm drains is a stormwater issue.
After ordering the truck in January 2022, the borough hoped to use it for leaf collection last year, but supply chain issues delayed its delivery until December.
While officials initially planned to only use the leaf vacuum truck in a limited portion of the borough, Malarich said this is no longer the case.
"The borough intends to use the vacuum truck to collect leaves throughout the borough," he said.
Malarich said the borough didn't hire any additional staff to operate the truck, but trained existing staff members to use the equipment.
Council members talked of naming the new truck or wrapping it with a Carlisle-related mural during their July 5 meeting.
"We have some feedback from strategic planning and the logo discussion that could inform some of that," Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said.
Leaf collection will begin as usual when leaves begin to fall, Malarich said, adding that the borough will release notices to announce the start of the program.
Public Works Department Crew Leader Justin Mahoney and Maintainer Jason Pote fill in a pothole at the corner of Gibson Street and Graham Street in Carlisle. The process involves cleaning out the existing pothole, filling it in with cold patch (which consists of stone, oil and tar) and compacting it with a hand tamper tool.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: The 2023 Amani Festival
The Amani Festival was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, along North Pitt Street in Carlisle. The event had food, face painting, hand crafted jewelry, fun and games, and more.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Face painting was among one of the activities for families during the Amani festival in Carlisle Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A number of vendors were were on hand during the Amani festival in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Families visited the Amani festival on North Pitt Street in Carlisle Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
